RFCLA to Play Miami Sharks in Orange County in Final Home Match

May 7, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Rugby FC Los Angeles News Release







Rugby Football Club Los Angeles is proud to announce a historic milestone in the club's journey: its first-ever Major League Rugby match in Orange County at the Championship Stadium at The Great Park against the Miami Sharks on Sunday 3pm on May 25th.

The event marks a bold step in expanding the team's presence and fanbase across Southern California.

The match will bring top-tier professional rugby action to one of the region's fastest-growing sports venues. This debut not only reflects the growing popularity of Major League Rugby in the United States but also underscores the LA Rugby team's commitment to engaging fans throughout the Greater City of Los Angeles.

"We're excited to bring professional rugby to Orange County and play at a world-class facility at the Great Park in Irvine," said Pete Sickle, CEO and Co-Founder of RFCLA. "This is more than just our final home match - it's a celebration of the sport's growth and the start of something bigger for fans in the region."

"After attracting record crowds at Wallis Annenberg Stadium on the UCLA Campus, we are looking forward to hosting new fans at a match venue closer to the vibrant Rugby Community in the OC."

"We have already witnessed the incredible work of Rugby programs in Orange County and the Inland Empire including Rhino's Rugby in San Clemente, Belmont Shore, Temecula, Empire Rugby and Riverside, this will be a celebration of their efforts and bringing the region together for a top day of Rugby against a quality outfit in the Miami Sharks."

"We would like to thank The City of Irvine and the Orange County Football Club for their support in bring this event to life, and also the Miami Sharks organization for accommodating the change for the good of the game here in LA."

Located in the heart of Irvine, The Great Park Stadium is a modern, fan-friendly venue known for hosting elite-level competition across multiple sports, including the Orange County Football Club. Its first-time hosting of a professional rugby match offers local families, sports enthusiasts, and new fans a fresh way to connect with the fast-paced, high-impact game.

Tickets for the match are now available soon .... A family-friendly fan zone, Beerfest, and local food vendors will be on hand, as well as an Orange County SC match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on the Saturday as as part of the weekend's festivities.

For all 2025 season ticket enquiries and reallocation of tickets, contact amiller@rugbyfcla.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.