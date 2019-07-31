Reyes Goes Eight Strong in Win against Boulders

July 31, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





It was a battle of the pitchers on Wednesday morning at Yogi Berra Stadium when the Jackals took on the Rockland Boulders in the second game of the series.

Jackals starting pitcher Eduard Reyes tossed a quick and solid eight innings, throwing a total of 103 pitches and giving up only one run. It took four Rockland pitchers to keep up with Reyes and his defense, but the Jackals ultimately came out on top, 3-1.

Jackals left fielder Alfredo Marte also played particularly a stellar game today. Starting the game with a two RBI double in the first inning, he ended the ninth with an equally impressive diving catch. Marte also reached home himself in the first off of a powerful single to the right field wall by center fielder David Harris.

Pitcher Dylan Brammer showed his versatility by playing a few innings at second base before coming into the ninth to close out the game.

Jackals have now won the first two games of the series. They look to sweep the Boulders Thursday night at 7:05 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from July 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.