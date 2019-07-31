Can-Am League Game Recap

New Jersey 3, Rockland 1 - Box Score

New Jersey made it two straight over Rockland as they downed the Boulders by the score of 3-1.

The Jackals collected nine hits in the contest with three batters having multi-hit games. New Jersey LF Alfredo Marte led the way going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Jackals 3B Conrad Gregor had two hits in three at-bats along with a run scored while CF David Harris drove in a run in a 2-for-4 day. New Jersey scored all three of their runs in the first inning.

Jackals starting pitcher Eduard Reyes tossed eight solid innings and picked-up his eighth victory of the season. Reyes allowed an earned run on seven hits and struck out four batters. New Jersey closer Dylan Brammer threw a scoreless ninth inning and earned his sixth save of the year.

For Rockland in the losing effort, RF Collin Ferguson went 2-for-3 and scored the team's lone run.

