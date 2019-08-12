Reyes Blanks Miners, Jackals Win 6-0

New Jersey starter Eduard Reyes and reliever Dylan Brammer combined on a four-hit shutout as the Jackals downed Sussex County, 6-0.

Reyes threw the first seven innings of the contest and allowed only a pair of walks and the four hits while fanning four batters. Brammer finished the final two frames and struck out two in his 24-pitch outing. Reyes notched the victory and is now 9-3 on the season.

Offensively for New Jersey, CF Jay Gonzalez led the way going 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Jackals LF Alfredo Marte had a hit in four at-bats along with two RBIs while 3B Conrad Gregor and SS Santiago Chirino each picked-up a hit, a run and an RBI. In total, New Jersey had 10 hits in the contest.

