Jackals Outfielder David Harris, Aigles Pitcher Domenic Mazza Named Can-Am League Batter and Pitcher of the Week

Dayton, OH - New Jersey Jackals OF David Harris and LHP Domenic Mazza are the Can-Am League's Batter and Pitcher of The Week, respectively for the week of August 5-11, as selected by Pointstreak, the league's official statistician.

Over the last week, Harris has wielded a sizzling hot bat that has generated a scorching.636 batting average (12-19) with seven runs scored, two doubles, one homer and eight RBIs. During this span, Harris logged three muti-hit games including a 5-5 performance versus the Rockland Boulders with one double and one RBI. He followed this performance by going a combined 6-7 in a doubleheader against the Sussex County Miners with one double, one homer and four RBIs.

After beginning the 2019 season with Quintana Roo (Triple-A Mexican League), Harris returned to the Jackals on July 24 and has been on fire ever since. Over 17 games, the 28-year-old Bradenton, Florida native is hitting an astronomical .475 (28-59) with four doubles, two homers, 20 runs batted in and one stolen base. No stranger to Yogi Berra Stadium, Harris authored a career year last season by hitting .331 (114-344) with 16 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 68 RBIs and 15 stolen bases. Currently in his sixth season, Harris was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Southern Arkansas University in the 36th round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft.

Mazza has been simply dominant over his last two appearances. Authoring a pair of quality starts on the road, he logged a 2-0 record with a 1.39 ERA with 13 strikeouts and just two walks over 13 innings pitched. Facing the Quebec Capitales, Mazza allowed just three hits and zero earned runs over six innings while not walking anyone and fanning eight hitters. In his next start against the Ottawa Champions, Mazza hurled seven innings and only yielded two earned runs on five hits along with striking out five and only walking two batters.

A 25-year-old Walnut Creek, California native, Mazza is authoring a stellar season for the Aigles. Over seven starts the dominant southpaw is 3-2 with a 1.38 ERA and 39 innings pitched while just allowing five walks and tallying 41 strikeouts. In fact, he hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his appearances. Currently in his fifth season, Mazza was drafted by the San Francisco Giants out of the University of California, Santa Barbara in the 22nd round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft.

