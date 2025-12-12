Rewind: Golden State Valkyries Best Plays of the 2025 Season
Published on December 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
For our End of Year Countdown, we're revisiting a historic inaugural season for the Golden State Valkyries.
They became the first expansion team in WNBA history to reach the postseason, establishing a competitive standard from the jump.
That momentum extended beyond the floor, as all 22 regular-season home games sold out and a WNBA attendance record was set with 397,408 fans.
Watch the full video to see the best plays from their inaugural season!
