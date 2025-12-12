Rewind: Golden State Valkyries Best Plays of the 2025 Season

Published on December 12, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







For our End of Year Countdown, we're revisiting a historic inaugural season for the Golden State Valkyries.

They became the first expansion team in WNBA history to reach the postseason, establishing a competitive standard from the jump.

That momentum extended beyond the floor, as all 22 regular-season home games sold out and a WNBA attendance record was set with 397,408 fans.

Watch the full video to see the best plays from their inaugural season!







