Revs' Winning Streak Halted

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were not able to ride the momentum of a series sweep into Friday's opener as a shaky first few innings set them behind from the get-go, eventually dropping the series opener to the Long Island Ducks, 9-2 at PeoplesBank Park. York's three-game winning streak is snapped one short of matching a season-best.

Lefty Ben Herrick made his Revs debut and found himself in an early jam with the first two reaching on an error and single. The Ducks quickly took the lead on back-to-back RBI singles from Deibinson Romero and Carlos Castro, creating an early 2-0 advantage. Herrick was able to get out of further trouble, however, getting Joe DeCarlo to ground into a double play to end the inning. One more crossed on a fielder's choice in the second to make it 3-0, before Herrick worked a scoreless third inning.

In the fourth, however, Herrick allowed a first pitch solo homer to DeCarlo who launched one over the Arch Nemesis to make it 4-0. Herrick hit the next batter before forcing his second double play grounder, this time from Vladimir Frias. After a two-out single, Herrick was able to get out of the inning, picking off Phil Caulfield at first base.

Acting player-manager Lew Ford led off the fifth with a double and scored two batters later, on the second RBI single of the night from Romero as the Ducks lead grew to 5-0. Herrick exited with one out in the fifth, being replaced by Courtney Mack who had initially been slated to start Sunday's game. Mack got out of the frame with a pop out and strikeout.

Ford connected on a two-run homer to right in the top of the sixth, surging Long Island's lead to 7-0.

York finally got on the board in the bottom half of the sixth as Telvin Nash plated Troy Stokes Jr. on an RBI single to right field, Nash's 20th run knocked in since returning to York. Stokes Jr. had led off the inning with a walk before moving up on a wild pitch.

The Revs plated one more in the bottom of the seventh when Connor Lien mashed another homer over the Nemesis, his second in three nights, cutting the margin down to 7-2.

Two more scored in the top of the eighth for the Ducks on an RBI double to left by Romero who drove in his third run of the night, and on a wild pitch.

York's bullpen finished strong as Roniel Raudes struck out all three batters faced in the eighth and lefty Doug Olcese retired the side in order in the ninth in his York debut.

Herrick (0-1) suffered the loss in his Revs debut, allowing five runs (four earned) in 4.1 innings with nine hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Of note, the loss brings York's all-time record to 1,000 wins and 1,000 losses.

York will turn to Nick Travieso to get back in the win column on Saturday, as he will be opposed by righty Joe Iorio for Long Island with the game getting underway at 6:30 p.m. The night features Fireworks presented by Shiloh Paving & Excavating, Inc. It is also WellSpan Employee Appreciation Night. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Note: With Mack throwing 2.2 relief innings on Friday, York will now turn to lefty Austin Nicely for Sunday's start. Nicely is coming off a strong quality start against Lancaster on Tuesday.

