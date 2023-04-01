Revs Unveil Plans for 'Revolution Revolution'

(York, Pa.) - The newly cleared space in front of WellSpan Park will soon be home to a "revolutionary" attraction.

York Revolution officials today unveiled plans for a five-story cantilevered Ferris wheel observation attraction to be erected in space recently cleared by demolition of five abandoned houses on George Street. Dubbed the "Revolution Revolution," the wheel will provide visitors unparalleled views of York's historic downtown area and Revolution home games at WellSpan Park.

Designed by the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based engineering firm Dewey, Hookum & Howe, the Revolution Revolution will incorporate green technology, combining solar and wind power with auxiliary power from generators powered by the currents of the nearby Codorus Creek.

Inspired by the famous London Eye, the Revolution Revolution is intended to boost tourism in the White Rose City, joining WellSpan Park, the newly reopened Yorktowne Hotel, Keystone Kidspace, and the Appell Center for the Performing Arts in drawing visitors to downtown York. At more than 70 feet in height, it will also be one of the tallest structures in the area and give a unique new shape to York's famous skyline.

"We've had this idea kicking around for quite a while," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "I say all the time that not everything revolves around baseball, so when we knew demolition of the houses on George Street was scheduled, we circled this date to announce this revolutionary idea. Things are certainly looking up around here, and we can't wait to wheel out this new attraction."

Menzer added the team will soon announce a contest to select test riders of the new attraction. Called the "Whirling Wheelies," the select group will receive tickets to all York Revolution Monday games and exclusive "I Can See My Ballpark From Here" T-shirts.

The Revolution Revolution is slated to open on Opening Day 2024.

