Revs Sweep Crabs Despite Eight Run Comeback

(York) Following three straight series wins, a series opening loss, and a rainout on Wednesday, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were swept after 6-5 and 11-9 York Revolution wins in a Thursday doubleheader. The Revs came back in dramatic fashion to shock the Crabs in game one of the twinbill, while Southern Maryland came just short of a thrilling comeback in the finale. The sweep marks the division rivals' final meeting of 2021, with Southern Maryland finishing 2021 with a commanding 15-10 record against the Revolution.

Patrick Baker got a spot start for Southern Maryland in game one of the doubleheader. The former Baltimore Orioles farmhand exited with a lead after allowing two earned runs in just under four innings pitched while fanning four batters. A two-run Joe DeLuca homer in the second inning gave the Crabs an early lead that was extended by an Alex Crosby RBI single in the fourth.

Holding a 5-4 advantage heading to the final frame, the Crabs surrendered a two-run walk-off homer from York's Nellie Rodriguez in the bottom of the seventh inning to hand the Revs a series win in a 6-5 victory.

In the early going, the series finale was all York, as they pulled out to a 9-0 lead by the third inning while facing the Southern Maryland newcomer, Kyle Murphy (L, 0-1). But, against all odds, the Crabs clawed their way back.

An eight run fourth inning began with a David Harris RBI double, and continued when an Alex Crosby drove in a pair on a base hit single. Still trailing 9-3, Bronson Butcher drove in another run before Jordan Howard did the same. In a stunning blow, the Revs suddenly had a game on their hands. With York's second of three arms to take the hill in the fourth inning on the mound, an Isaac Sanchez fastball squeaked away from York's backstop, Lenin Rodriguez, allowing Jonathan Galvez to plate another run. To finish off a wild frame, Rubi Silva mashed his 16th homer of the year, a two-run bomb, leaving the Revs with a slim 9-8 lead.

Despite a York run in the bottom of the fourth, Southern Maryland came out firing yet again in the fifth. The first batter of the inning, David Harris, hit an opposite field homer to bring the scoring margin within one once more. The Blue Crabs immediately loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a single and a pair of walks. Just as it looked like the Revs would crumble, Victor Capellan (W, 2-3) bolted down. The reliever induced a pop out and a double play to strand a trio of Crabs on the base paths, shifting the momentum back to the home dugout.

The Revs would maintain their advantage, spelling an 11-9 heartbreaking loss for the Crabs, and a Revolution series sweep. Having lost four of their last five games, Southern Maryland now sits 3.5 games back of the North Division leading Long Island Ducks, but, the Crabs are still well positioned in the Wildcard standings. As it stands, if the High Point Rockers win the ALPB South Division Second Half title, and the Ducks maintain their lead, the Crabs would still be in position to make the playoffs. But, still well within striking distance of the Ducks, Southern Maryland can secure a playoff bid with a Second Half title as well. The Blue Crabs will look to get back to their winning ways on Friday, opening a crucial three game set against the Lancaster Barnstormers on the road.

