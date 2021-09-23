Ducks Dig the Longball to Sweep Aside Legends

(Lexington, Ky.) - The Long Island Ducks swept a single admission doubleheader from the Lexington Legends on Thursday evening at Lexington Legends Ballpark, taking game one 6-1 and game two 7-6.

Steve Lombardozzi gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the third inning of game one with a two-run home run to right-center field off Legends starter Zac Westcott. Hector Sanchez's solo homer to right in the fourth extended Long Island's lead to three.

Ben Aklinski put the Legends on the scoreboard in the fifth with a solo homer to left off Ducks starter Darin Downs. However, a three-run sixth pushed Long Island's advantage to 6-1. RBI singles by Johnni Turbo and Lombardozzi, along with a sac fly to left by Vladimir Frias, highlighted the inning.

Downs (6-4) went the distance to earn the win, tossing all seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out five. Westcott (1-1) took the loss, surrendering five runs on six hits and five walks over five and one-third innings with three strikeouts.

Lombardozzi led the Flock offensively with three hits and three RBIs and a run, while Lew Ford added two hits.

The Ducks opened the scoring in game two with four two-out runs in the second inning off Legends starter Braulio Torres-Perez. Lombardozzi lined a two-run single to left, and Ford followed with a two-run home run to left. Lexington closed the gap to 4-3 in the third against Ducks starter Joe Iorio on Keon Barnum's RBI double, an error that scored Courtney Hawkins and a sac fly to right by Roberto Baldoquin.

Long Island grabbed a run back in the fourth on Lombardozzi's RBI single up the middle, making it a 5-3 game. Deibinson Romero added an opposite-field two-run home run in the fifth to balloon the advantage to 7-3. However, Lexington responded with two of their own in the bottom of the fifth on Hawkins' solo homer to left and Baldoquin's RBI triple to right-center. Jose Briceno homered to left with two outs in the ninth to close the gap to 7-6. However, they could not pull even.

Iorio (12-2) picked up the win, tossing five innings, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Torres-Perez (1-2) suffered the loss, yielding seven runs on 10 hits and a walk in five innings with six strikeouts. Rob Griswold earned his sixth save of the year despite allowing a run on two hits in the seventh.

Lombardozzi led the Flock once again with three hits, three RBIs and a run. Turbo and Jesse Berardi each added two hits.

The Ducks continue their road trip on Friday night when they open a three-game series against the Gastonia Honey Hunters. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 p.m. at CaroMont Health Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Scott Harkin (5-0, 2.31) gets the start for the Ducks against a Honey Hunters starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Friday, October 1, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Action Poster. It's also a Flash Sale Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy an exclusive offer on tickets to a future Ducks game from 1:00-3:00 p.m. by calling (631) 940-TIXX. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

