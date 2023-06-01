Revs Stave off Late Push by Ducks, Pull into First Place Tie with Fourth Straight Win

Central Islip, NY: The red-hot York Revolution won their fourth in-a-row and seventh in the last eight games, defeating the Long Island Ducks, 8-7 on Wednesday evening at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The Revs (17-13) draw even with the Ducks, pulling into a tie for first place in the North Division with one game remaining on the current road trip.

York jumped in front with multiple runs in the top of the first for the second straight night and led the rest of the way as the Revs have led at the conclusion of all 18 innings of the series.

Trent Giambrone got things started by banging a leadoff double off the center field fence. After Tomo Otosaka reached on an error, Alejandro Rivero ripped an RBI single into left for the game's first run. Jacob Rhinesmith followed by muscling a base hit through the left side, plating Otosaka for a 2-0 lead.

Long Island got on the board in the bottom of the second on an RBI infield hit by Anthony Peroni, but Revs starter Pedro Vasquez avoided further trouble, leaving the bases loaded after retiring Adeiny Hechavarria on a foul pop up to end the inning.

The Revs put up a three-spot in the fourth to build a 5-1 lead. Trey Martin started things with a one-out single to right and scored as Jhon Nunez blasted a deep RBI double to center field. Drew Mendoza drilled a two-run homer to right, his second of the year to accentuate the outburst.

Brian Goodwin brought Long Island a run closer on a two-out RBI single to right in the fifth, but Giambrone made a great pick at short to throw out Joe DeCarlo to end the inning, stranding two runners while helping Vasquez (1-0) get through five innings with a 5-2 lead in his Revs debut.

The Ducks inched closer with a run in the sixth as Tzu-Wei Lin led off with a triple to right center off reliever Denson Hull and scored on a Boog Powell ground out to make it 5-3.

Ducks starter Stephen Tarpley found a groove, retiring nine straight before Otosaka busted his rhythm with a two-out bunt single in the top of the seventh. Otosaka stole his 13th bag on the next pitch, and promptly scored as Rivero pulled another RBI single into left. Rhinesmith (4-for-5) singled up the middle and Nellie Rodriguez worked a crucial full count walk to load the bases, forcing Tarpley (1-2) from the contest. Richard Urena jumped on the first pitch from reliever Al Albuquerque, smacking a two-run single to right as the lead expanded to 8-3.

Long Island refused to go away, scoring a two-out run in the seventh on Lin's base hit up the middle. York righty Andrew Gross avoided further damage, retiring Powell on a fielder's choice to leave the bags packed as the Ducks stranded 12 runners on the night, all in the first seven innings.

Goodwin cracked a three-run homer to right off reliever Will Carter with two outs in the eighth, shrinking the lead to 8-7.

York left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth, failing to add any insurance, but southpaw Tasker Strobel quickly set down the Ducks 1-2-3 in the bottom of the ninth for his first Revs save and the 30th save of his pro career.

Notes: York pulls into first place for the first time since the conclusion of the 2022 season opener, a win at Long Island on April 22, 2022. York is four games over .500 for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. It's their best 30-game start since 2016. Their 16-11 record in the month of May is their best May record since 2016. York's four-game winning streak is one shy of matching a season-best, while the four-game road winning streak is the Revs' longest since 2021. York is now 10-2 in games decided by two runs or fewer and 5-2 in one-run games. Rhinesmith's four-hit game is his second of the year (also May 6 vs Staten Island) and the third by a Revs hitter; the last occurrence was May 11 when Otosaka tallied four knocks against the Ducks. Rodriguez walked twice, giving him 203 walks in his Revs career, two shy of matching Scott Grimes' mark for second on the franchise's all-time list. York's 15 hits were one shy of a season-high; the Revs won despite being out-hit 16-15. Mendoza is now 9-for-22 with four doubles and a home run on his current five-game hitting streak. Carter allowed a hit for the first time in five outings; he had not allowed a hit or a run in nine of his previous 11 appearances. Strobel handled a scoreless outing for the eighth time in his last nine. Strobel is the fourth different Revs pitcher to save a game this season; the Revs rank second in the league with 11 saves as a team. York placed outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. on the 7-day Injured List (retroactive to Monday) prior to the game to make room on the active roster for Vasquez to make his debut. Vasquez is the second pitcher to make his first start for the Revs in the past four days, joining Carlos Espinal who won his first start on Sunday at Charleston. Now 5-1 on the current road trip, the Revs will go for a series sweep of the Ducks on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. as Nick Raquet (3-2, 1.66) faces Joe Iorio (2-3, 3.86) in the finale. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:15 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

