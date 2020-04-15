Revs Sign York Native Sanger

(York, Pa.) - It's a homecoming for the latest addition to the York Revolution roster.

The Revs announced the signing of outfielder Brendon Sanger to a contract for the 2020 season. The signing was first announced by Revs manager Mark Mason live on Monday's Revs Hot Stove Weekly presented by Shipley Energy on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM WOYK.

Sanger, 26, enters his sixth season of professional baseball. Last year, Sanger was in the Los Angeles Angels organization at Double-A Mobile. While with the BayBears, the lefty batter hit .203 with 72 hits, 25 extra-base hits including a career-high 12 home runs, 38 runs scored, and 43 RBI.

Originally from York, Sanger was a fourth-round selection by the Angels in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Florida Atlantic University (Boca Raton, FL). The prospect hit the ground running in his first pro season with the Orem Owls, batting .300 with 65 hits, 20 doubles, 29 RBI, and 13 stolen bases. Sanger rose very quickly in the Angels system, reaching Double-A in just two years. While with the Angels, the outfielder hit .241 with 597 hits, 191 extra-base hits (52 home runs), and 307 RBI.

"He's another versatile player and can also play second and third base in addition to outfield," commented Mason. "He has power and has hit for average. He has a lot of Double-A experience. We're excited to get Brendon in here and let him play in front of friends and family in York."

During his final season at Florida Atlantic University, Sanger was named the Conference USA Player of the Year, becoming the first FAU player to earn the honor. He led the conference in batting average, on-base percentage, runs scored, and walks. Sanger holds the FAU career record for triples (10), and his 56 walks worked in 2015 are second-most in single-season program history. In his three-year collegiate career, Sanger hit .351 with 209 hits, 57 extra-base hits (12 home runs), 142 runs scored, and 105 RBI.

Brendon's father, Jim, played high school baseball for York Catholic and collegiately for Marietta College. Jim is also an inductee to the York Central League Hall of Fame. The Sangers moved to Florida after Jim Sanger accepted a CEO position at a YMCA in Florida after years working at the YMCA of York and York County. Before the move to Florida, Brendon was a student in the Dallastown Area School District.

"He's really excited to come back to York," added Mason. "He was excited to get things moving and finalize that. We've had good conversations just talking about hitting and what positions he's going to play for us."

