Blue Crabs Sign Carlos Diaz and Former O's Prospect Patrick Baker

Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the signing of Carlos Diaz and Patrick Baker on Wednesday afternoon.

Carlos Diaz is a left-handed pitching La Vega, Dominican Republic native, and has been extremely impressive over his last two seasons, both spent in the American Association. He combines for a 1.48 ERA in nearly 50 appearances with 78 strikeouts over that time frame.

The La Vega lefty began his career in 2012 with the Cleveland Indians organization, but stepped away from baseball after the 2013 season. Diaz returned to professional ball in 2016 in the Pecos League, and has had his contract purchased by an MLB organization twice since returning.

Patrick Baker is a DMV native and a former Baltimore Orioles prospect. The right-hander attended Anne Arundel Community College in 2014, and held a 0.50 ERA in 18 innings pitched before being drafted in the 29th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Orioles.

The 26-year-old spent four seasons in the Orioles organization, and took the 2018 season off due to injury. In 2019, Baker made a brief stint in the Frontier League with the formerly Florence Freedom, and held a 2.45 ERA.

"With every signing that is announced, we feel stronger and stronger about our team. We continue to add even more depth to an already strong pitching staff. Diaz and Baker are sure to be impact players," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

2020 Updated Roster

Pitchers

Dalton Geekie

Greyfer Eregua

Victor Payano

Austin Glorius

Devin Burke

Brandon Barker

Brad Markey

Jason Garcia

Mike Blazek

Carlos Diaz

Patrick Baker

Catchers

Adrian Nieto

Infielders

Jonathan Galvez

Kent Blackstone

Edwin Garcia

Dean Green

Josh McAdams

Outfielders

David Harris

Zach Collier

Tony Thomas

