Revs Score Another Late Comeback to Complete Another Series Sweep

June 4, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution came from behind in the late innings again and broke out the brooms with a second consecutive series sweep, defeating Frederick Baseball Club, 4-3 on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park. The win is the eighth straight for the first place Revs (21-13), tying a franchise record for the sixth time and first time since 2019.

The Revs scored first in the bottom of the first inning as Trent Giambrone doubled to lead off and advanced to third on a bunt hit by Tomo Otosaka. Jacob Rhinesmith drove in Giambrone with a one-out grounder to second for the early 1-0 lead.

York scored again in the bottom of the fourth as Drew Mendoza delivered with a two-out RBI single to right. The knock extended Mendoza's hitting streak to nine games and drove in Otosaka who was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a balk as the Revs led 2-0.

Revs starter Tom Sutera gave up only two singles through the first four innings, but with runners on first and third and one out in the top of the fifth, Steven Brault lined a three-run homer down the right field line, giving Frederick its first lead at 3-2.

Sutera turned in a quality start in a no-decision, going 6.1 innings with three runs on six hits while striking out three.

Lefty Denson Hull came in to get out of the seventh inning, as with the bases loaded following a two-out hit and an error, Hull struck out Scott Kelly to strand all three and keep it a one-run game.

The Revs took the lead again late, setting the stage in the bottom of the seventh as Alejandro Rivero singled to lead off and Mendoza ripped a double to right center putting runners at second and third with no outs. Nellie Rodriguez rolled one to second with the infield in and the ball went off the glove of Kelly and into right field, scoring the tying run on an error. Trey Martin gave the Revs the lead with a deep sac fly to right, easily bringing home Mendoza for a 4-3 lead.

Nelvin Correa worked a scoreless eighth on just seven pitches out of the York bullpen and stayed on to begin the ninth. After allowing an infield hit to Kole Cottam who was bunted over on the second out, Correa gave way to Victor Capellan who entered for a one-out save opportunity with the tying run at second. Capellan got a line drive to right field off the bat of Osvaldo Abreu to end the game as the Revs won their eighth straight game and completed the sweep, maintaining a half game lead for first place.

Notes: The sweep is the third of the season for the Revs, already surpassing last year's total of two. York has also won 10 of its last 11 overall. The eight-game winning streak ties the league's longest this season (High Point). The comeback victory is the Revs' 12th of the year, and it's their fourth victory when trailing heading to the seventh. York is now 6-2 in one-run games and 12-2 in games decided by two runs or fewer. Capellan's save is his sixth and second in as many games. At two hours and five minutes, it came within three minutes of the quickest nine-inning game in franchise history, and within one minute of the fastest in ballpark history. It was the Revs' quickest nine-inning game since the 2015 season. York has also won five consecutive home games and will continue its homestand on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Staten Island as RHP Pedro Vasquez (1-0, 3.60) faces FerryHawks righty Christian Capuano (4-0, 1.60) in the opener. Promotions include Time Travel Tuesday (Year 3000) and Silver Sluggers presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine. The series is presented by Explore York. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.