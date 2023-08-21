Revs' Road Trip Concludes with Sweep at High Point

High Point, NC: The York Revolution saw their nine-game road trip end with a series sweep, falling 5-1 to the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at Truist Point. York dropped eight of nine games on the trip, falling to 3.5 games out of first place in the second half. The Revs return home to open a big series against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Tuesday evening.

York jumped to a quick lead in Sunday's game, scoring in the top of the second inning. After Trey Martin reached on an error to open the frame, Richard Urena nailed a double to left center putting runners at second and third. Jhon Nunez bounced an RBI groundout to second plating Martin for a 1-0 lead.

Revs starter Tom Sutera was outstanding early, allowing just one base runner on a hit by pitch over the opening three innings.

D.J. Burt led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple to right center and scored on a sac fly by Ben Aklinski, tying the game at 1-1.

Sutera recorded the first two outs in the fifth before Emmanuel Tapia doubled to right center to keep the inning alive. Sutera appeared to have Ryan Grotjohn struck out to the end the inning, but a foul tip was ruled with Grotjohn eventually reaching on a walk. Nunez appeared to have picked off designated pinch runner Joe Johnson at second base which also would have ended the inning, but after a safe call, Shed Long Jr. capitalized with an RBI single to right, giving the Rockers a 2-1 lead. Sutera (7-6) was ejected from the Revs dugout after the inning, finishing his day with just two runs allowed on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.

Aklinski led off the bottom of the sixth with a homer to left center, increasing the Rockers' lead to 3-1. That greeted reliever Ben Dum, who struck out the next three in order after the long ball.

Aklinski capped a four-RBI day with a two-run single to left center in the bottom of the seventh, providing the final 5-1 margin.

Rockers' starter Craig Stem (2-1) limited the Revs to just one unearned run in five innings as York stranded eight runners in those five frames. Three High Point relievers combined to allow just one hit over the final four innings as the Revs finished the day with just six hits and went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 runners.

The nine-game trip concludes a stretch on which the Revs have played 24 of their last 33 games on the road. York will now settle in at home for a nine-game homestand, as 19 of the regular season's final 26 games will be played at WellSpan Park.

Revs RHP Pedro Vasquez (7-1, 5.37) will face Lancaster's Nile Ball (6-6, 5.40) in Tuesday's opener at 6:30 p.m. It is Time Travel Tuesday (American Revolution) and Silver Sluggers Tuesday presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

