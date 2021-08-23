Revs' Rescheduled Game...Uh, Re-Rescheduled

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today it has rescheduled the game it rescheduled yesterday.

Yesterday's rained out game against the Gastonia Honey Hunters will now be made up on Sunday, October 3, when the Revolution and Honey Hunters will play two seven-inning games in a single-admission doubleheader at PeoplesBank Park beginning at 2 p.m.; gates will open at 1 p.m.

The make-up date was previously announced as October 1 but was changed by officials from both clubs after further discussion.

Tickets for yesterday's game may be exchanged for tickets to any remaining regular season home game in 2021 (based on availability), including the make-up doubleheader. Exchanges may be made in person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park or by calling the ticket office at (717) 801-HITS. On game days, the ticket office is open from 10 a.m. until the end of the fifth inning. On non-game-days, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

For more information, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.

