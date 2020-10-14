Revs Present Kwame Katana Breast Cancer Awareness Hoodie

(York, Pa.) - Kwame Katana and the York Revolution are making pink the hottest color in York - and helping local breast cancer patients in need in the process.

In recognition of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the York Revolution, Crispus Attucks, and the Spanish American Multicultural Resource Center have partnered with York City hip hop artist Kwame Katana to raise awareness and funds to support Pink Power in York.

Like so many others, Katana was personally affected by breast cancer, which claimed the lives of two of his aunts. In their honor and in support of all battling the disease, the fashion fan and songwriter designed a limited-edition pink Kwame Katana hoodie that the Revolution is selling exclusively online. The hoodie is available at www.yorkrevolution.com/pink-power.

Proceeds will benefit Pink Power, York PA. Pink Power is a 501(c)(3) organization that raises money for local breast cancer patients in need for UPMC Breast Care Centers, WellSpan Health Cancer Center, Penn State Cancer Institute in Hershey, and Pink Ink Project. Please visit www.pinkpoweryork.org to learn more.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer among women in the United States. In Pennsylvania, it is the leading cause of death for women between the ages of 25 and 54 When breast cancer is found in the earliest stage and treated, the five-year survival rate is 98%. To learn more, visit www.breastcancer.org.

