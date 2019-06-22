Revs Pound Patriots to Clinch Fourth Straight Series Win

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution pounded the Somerset Patriots 7-1 on Saturday night in front of 4,963 fans at PeoplesBank Park, notching a fourth straight series win. York has won three straight, 10 of 11 overall and 12 of the last 14, and will go for a series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Dan Minor took the ball for York in game two of the weekend series and was great out of the gate, working a 1-2-3 inning in the top the first.

York's offense got on the board quickly in the bottom of the first inning. Alvaro Rondon took Liam O'Sullivan's first pitch of the game up the middle to give the Revs a lead off base runner on a single. Rondon stole second and with one out Telvin Nash crushed a two-run home run to left onto Arch Street to give York a 2-0 lead.

Minor worked around a one-out double from Edwin Espinal to work a scoreless frame in the second.

O'Sullivan rebounded from his tough first by facing the minimum in his half of the second and keeping the score at 2-0.

After Minor worked another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the third while striking out two, O'Sullivan responded with a 1-2-3 inning of his own keeping York ahead by a 2-0 score after three.

Somerset cut the lead in half for a moment in the top of the fourth inning. Ramon Flores led off the inning with a double to left, giving the Patriots their first threat of the game. After Minor retired the next two batters without allowing Flores to advance, Espinal slapped an RBI single down the left field line to score the run with two outs and cut the York lead to 2-1.

The Revs answered in a huge way in the bottom of the fourth. Carlos Franco led off the frame with a single to right. Isaias Tejeda followed by blooping a double down the right field line to give York runners on first and third with no one out. J.P. Sportman extended his hitting streak to 20 games on an RBI single up the middle to extend the York lead to 3-1. Henry Castillo followed with a single to right to plate Tejeda and move the lead to 4-1. After Welington Dotel was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs, Angelys Nina hit a sacrifice fly to right to push the lead to 5-1. With Castillo on third, O'Sullivan fired a breaking ball way outside and to the backstop allowing the run to score on a wild pitch and thrust the lead to 6-1.

Pete Tago got the call for the fifth in relief of Minor who had to exit due to a blister. Tago worked a perfect frame to keep the Revs way ahead.

Rob Carson worked around a couple of two-out singles to strand a pair in a scoreless sixth inning.

"We're clicking, we're just having fun," said Carson after the game. "We have a great group of guys. Pitching, defense, and hitting, all three are coming together. We're dancing, we're just having a good time and trying to keep it rolling."

Phil Walby was solid in the top of the seventh inning for the second straight day, working a scoreless inning to keep his team ahead.

Pat Young found his rhythm in the top of the eighth inning, allowing just one walk as he finished a perfect frame with York ahead 7-1.

Josh Judy was called upon to finish things up. "The Judge" stranded two Patriots on base as he forced Justin Pacchioli to ground into a fielder's choice to end the game and give York its fourth straight series win.

Notes: Nash's homer was the 69th of his Revs career adding to his franchise record. Franco has hit safely in nine straight, logging his sixth multi-hit game in 11 games to begin his Revs career, keeping his average above .500. Tejeda went 3-for-4 with two doubles, tying Ramon Castro for second on the Revs' all-time doubles list with 82. Sportman's 20-game hitting streak is tied for ninth-longest in Revs history (Shea Hillenbrand, 2008). Welington Dotel singled in the second to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Minor took a shutout into the fourth for the sixth time in 10 starts. Tago (1-1) earned the win with his eighth scoreless outing in the last 10. Young has not allowed a hit in his last seven appearances. York's bullpen totaled five shutout innings and has worked eight scoreless innings in the series. York held Somerset to one run for the second straight night. The Revs have averaged 6.6 runs per game over the last 14. The Revs pull within 6.0 games of first place Sugar Land with 13 remaining in the first half. It's the closest York has been in the standings since May 25, coming from 13.0 back on June 11. York has won three straight and 10 of 11 while Sugar Land has dropped three straight and eight of 11. York will go for a second straight weekend sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. as righty Duke von Schamann (1-1, 3.08) faces Somerset right-hander David Kubiak (6-1, 1.33). It is Sunday Family Funday presented by Weis Markets featuring pre-game autographs & catch on the field sessions and post-game kids run the bases, Bark in the Park presented by East York Veterinary Center, and Boomer's Book Club presented by Harrisburg University. The day also features a Crab Feast catered by Captain Bob's Crabs and Toy Story Character Appearances. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

