Revs Overwhelm Legends with 19-1 Victory in Series Finale

(Lexington, Ky.): The York Revolution took out the frustration of an early season four-game losing streak by overwhelming the Lexington Legends in a 19-1 victory on Thursday night at Wild Health Field. Nellie Rodriguez annihilated his first home run of the season and drove in five in the win, while Troy Stokes Jr. racked up four RBI in the massive onslaught. Alex Sanabia earned the win in a combined three-hitter for the pitching staff.

Sanabia (1-0) and Lexington starter Daniel Corcino (0-2) matched one another early in the game, each retiring 10 of their first 11 batters as the game was scoreless into the fourth.

Melky Mesa sparked a three-run uprising with one out in the fourth as he ripped the first of four consecutive doubles. Rodriguez, Carlos Franco, and Carlos Castro each followed with RBI doubles for a sudden 3-0 lead.

The Revs erupted an inning later, sending 13 batters to the plate in a seven-run outburst. Stokes Jr. ripped an RBI double to left and Rodriguez blasted his first home run of the season, a tape-measure three-run shot to left to make it 7-0. One pitch later, Carlos Franco blasted his third home run in as many games as the duo went back-to-back for the first time. Yefri Perez walked with the bases loaded and Stokes Jr. was hit by a pitch to force in another run as the lead ballooned to 10-0.

Sanabia carried a one-hitter into the sixth, as his only run allowed in 5.1 innings came on a single to right by Courtney Hawkins. Robinson Parra took over with one out and retired all five batters faced, and Isaac Sanchez closed it out with two perfect innings, striking out four as the bullpen tandem combined to retire all 11 batters.

Meanwhile the offense enjoyed an even bigger inning in the seventh, scoring eight more times as 12 men batted. Stokes Jr. sliced a two-run double to right while Mesa and Rodriguez both ripped RBI singles up the middle. Josue Herrera drew a bases loaded walk and Elmer Reyes laced a two-run double to right. Jack Kenley smoked an RBI single up the gut as the Revs went up 18-1.

York tallied one final run in the eighth courtesy of a Legends error, as the 19 runs tied the sixth most in a game in franchise history and the 20 hits marked their most since July 28, 2019 vs. New Britain, also a 19-1 victory. The 18-run margin of victory came one run shy of a franchise record.

Mesa, Rodriguez, Reyes, and Kenley all enjoyed three-hit performances. Rodriguez' five RBI tied his Revs career-best (June 6, 2021 at Lancaster).

Franco's three RBI gave him 10 for the series and his 11 on the season are tied for the league lead.

The Revs ripped nine extra-base hits (two homers, seven doubles). The seven doubles came within one of matching a franchise record. The offensive outburst followed a 12-run, 16-hit effort from the day before.

The Revs continue their season-opening nine-game road jaunt with the first of a three-game series in Lancaster on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Revs lefty Austin Nicely (0-1, 6.00) faces Barnstormers righty Brent Teller (0-1, 54.00) in the opener. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

