Blue Crabs Bats Shine Again in Sixth Straight Win

(Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs started the offense immediately, with a four-run first inning, and kept the offense humming for the rest of the evening. Despite a late comeback from the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes, the Blue Crabs' bats held them off by scoring 14 runs on 19 hits in a 14-9 win.

Jack Sundberg, who reached base five times in tonight's game, led off the bottom of the first with a single. Rubi Silva ripped a double down the third baseline, scoring Sundberg and giving the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead. Jared Walker then blooped a single into left-center field scoring Silva and giving the Blue Crabs a 2-0 lead. The bats kept churning in the first inning, as the first five batters picked up hits. The Blue Crabs batted around in the inning and led 4-0 after the first.

Mitch Lambson (W, 1-0), kept the Genomes off the board for the first five innings, while Southern Maryland added to their lead in the fourth. Max Povse (L, 1-1), the starting pitcher for Kentucky, struggled to handle the Blue Crabs' bats in the fourth. Jack Sundberg led off the inning, this time shooting a double into left field. Rubi Silva singled in Sundberg to give the Blue Crabs a 5-0 lead. The next batter, Jared Walker, blasted an opposite-field two-run home run over the wall in left-center field, putting the Blue Crabs up 7-0. The Blue Crabs' hits kept piling up as they led 9-0 after the fourth.

The Genomes rallied in the top of the sixth inning, scoring seven runs and cutting the deficit to 9-7. But just when the game was in doubt, the Blue Crabs answered again. With the bases loaded, Southern Maryland capitalized on a wild pitch and pass ball, scoring two runs. Jared Walker also added an RBI single, giving the Blue Crabs a 12-7 lead.

The Genomes plated two more runs in the top of the seventh, cutting the Blue Crabs' advantage to 12-9. In the bottom of the seventh, with Zach Collier leading off second, Braxton Lee punched a single into center field, giving the Blue Crabs a 13-9 lead. The Genomes walked in a run in the eighth, extending the Blue Crabs' lead to 14-9. Dalton Geekie closed things out for Southern Maryland, securing a 14-9 victory.

The Blue Crabs extended their winning streak to six games tonight. Southern Maryland returns to Regency Furniture Stadium tomorrow for game two against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes at 6:35 pm.

