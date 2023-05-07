Revs Open Home Schedule at WellSpan Park with Weekend Sweep

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution completed a three-game sweep in their home opening series against the Staten Island FerryHawks, winning Sunday afternoon's finale 10-5 at WellSpan Park. The Revs have won five straight overall, their longest streak since 2021, and open the home schedule with a sweep for the third time in franchise history and first since 2017.

Alejandro Rivero stayed hot, launching a long solo homer down the left field line in the first inning, giving the Revs a 1-0 lead after one. It was Rivero's third home run, all in the past five games, and second in as many contests.

The Revs added to the lead in the second after starter J.T. Hintzen set the Hawks down in order. Jacob Rhinesmith singled, followed by another single to right center by Jalen Miller as Rhinesmith went first-to-third and Miller advanced to second on an error by right fielder Dominick Bucko. Alexis Pantoja grounded to the right side to drive in Rhinesmith, making it 2-0 Revs.

Revs pitchers carried a 23-inning scoreless streak into the fourth before Staten Island plated their first runs of the series, scoring three times on the strength of an RBI double by Bucko and a two-out, two-run single by Ricardo Cespedes to give the Hawks a 3-2 lead.

The Revs tied it at 3-3 in the bottom half when Trey Martin singled, stole his league-leading seventh bag of the season, and was doubled in by Rhinesmith.

Jeff Wehler led off the fifth with a homer to left center, the FerryHawks' first of the season, giving the Hawks another lead at 4-3.

Hintzen finished his second start after five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a no-decision.

The Revs got three-up, three-down frames from Nelvin Correa in the sixth and Andrew Gross (1-0) in the seventh.

York tied the game in the sixth when Martin sprinted to third on an errant force attempt and jetted home on another botched throw by Staten Island's infield defense, squaring things at 4-4.

The Revs again put their bats and good plate discipline on display in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three times on just one hit as Trent Giambrone cracked a tiebreaking RBI double to right center, Drew Mendoza produced a run-scoring grounder, and Rhinesmith drove a sac fly to center for a 7-4 lead.

The Hawks got to Blake Rogers for his first run allowed of the season in the eighth as Jack Elliot banged a long RBI single off the Arch Nemesis in left field, cutting the lead to 7-5.

The Revs pounced on former York closer Jim Fuller for another three runs in the eighth on a two-run double from Rivero and a Mendoza RBI single.

Will Carter closed out the afternoon with a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out the last two batters to cap the victory. The Revs take a five-game winning streak into Monday's off-day as they won the last two on the road at Lancaster and swept the FerryHawks in the opening series in York.

York lefty Denson Hull (0-0, 1.29) gets the ball against Long Island righty Joe Iorio (0-1, 2.57) in Tuesday's series opener against the Ducks at 6:30 p.m. It is a Silver Sluggers Tuesday presented by WellSpan Sports Medicine and a Time Travel Tuesday featuring the Vikings. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The Revs are 3-0 to start the home schedule for the fifth time, joining the 2010, 2011, 2014, and 2017 teams. The Revs scored double digit runs for the second straight game following a 13-0 victory on Saturday night. Rivero (3-for-4) drove in three runs after plating four the night before; he has hit safely in eight of the first nine games (.441) and has four multi-hit games in the last five, going 10-for-21 with three homers, a double, and 11 RBI. Rhinesmith (2-for-4) is now 8-for-12 at WellSpan Park.

