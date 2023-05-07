Blue Crabs Clean up Dirty Birds

May 7, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf) The Crabs headed into the game against the Charleston Dirty Birds, having won their last two games with some great pitching from Mitch Lambson and Daryl Thompson. The starter for this game, Sandro Cabrera, said he wanted to match them in his second start.

Charleston didn't waste any time scoring, as they did from a Dawel Lugo sacrifice fly in the first inning. That is all the Dirty Birds would get for the rest of the game.

Southern Maryland capitalized from a Jose Rosario RBI triple; after his triple, Ryan Haug picked up, and RBI drove Rosario in from a sacrifice fly to give the Crabs a 2-1 lead. The North Division leaders doubled their total from one swing of the bat, as David Harris, who went 4-4 in the game, hit a ball that got out in a hurry, as the Crabs built a 4-1 lead.

The Crabs would tack on one more run in the fifth, capitalizing on a throwing error by the shortstop Diego Goris. Cabrera would last six innings, striking out six, and surrender the one lone run. Jacques Pucheu would close the door as he went the rest of the way, pitching three innings, striking out four, and setting down all nine hitters in the order.

The ninth and final game of the home stand starts at 2:05 PM today; the Crabs will turn to Ian Kahaloa to make the start this afternoon, as the Crabs will try to pick up their second sweep of the year. You can purchase tickets here or watch the game live on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2023

Blue Crabs Clean up Dirty Birds - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.