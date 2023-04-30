Revs Make It Interesting Late But Clocks Hang on for Game Two Victory

The York Revolution dropped game number two of the season and its opening weekend series to the Lexington Counter Clocks, 6-3 on Saturday night at Counter Clocks Field.

Veteran Jorge Martinez (0-1) got the start for the Revs who were trying to respond after an opening night loss.

Martinez gave up a leadoff home run to Ronnie Dawson in the first, and another solo homer to Jake Gitter in the bottom of the second as the Counter Clocks took an early 2-0 lead. Thomas Dillard hit a third solo home run for Lexington in as many innings, but Martinez finished strong as he fought through five innings of three-run ball to keep the Revs in it.

Offensively, the Revs mustered only two singles against Lexington starter Yeudy Garcia (1-0) who began the game with four consecutive strikeouts. York scratched across its only run against Garcia after a bases loaded walk to Drew Mendoza to make it 3-1 in the fourth.

Both teams went to the bullpen in the sixth. Ean Walda pitched only a third of an inning and walked two, giving the Revs another scoring opportunity with first and second and only one out, but Raymells Rosa came on to get a strike out and a ground ball to first base to end the threat.

JP Woodward retired the first two in the bottom half of the sixth before an infield hit and a hit-by-pitch, then turned the ball over to Will Carter who stranded both runners to get the Revs out of the inning.

Rosa stayed on in the seventh and got the first two outs of the inning before Ryan January singled to right field and Trent Giambrone smoked one to the warning track, but Giambrone's drive was tracked down by Dawson in center to end the threat.

Carter stayed on for the bottom of the seventh and walked three, forcing in a run to make it 4-1. J.D. Osbourne grounded softly to bring in another run, and a wild pitch by reliever Tom Sutera plated one more as Lexington scored three runs on one hit in the inning to extend the lead to 6-1.

Justin Goossen-Brown settled things with a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Revs.

Logan Saylow pitched a scoreless eighth for the Counter Clocks but gave up a run on two straight wild pitches as Troy Stokes Jr. scored in the top of the ninth. Josh Martin came on to try to close the door for Lexington with runners on first and third and walked Giambrone to bring the tying run to the plate with only one out. Trey Martin poked a ball on the right side for an RBI fielder's choice cutting it to 6-3 with two outs. Nellie Rodriguez made a bid at extending the rally but lined out hard to left field to end the game as the last at-bat push came up short.

The Revs will aim for their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon in the series finale at 2:05 p.m. as Nick Raquet squares off against Lexington's Pat Ledet. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 1:45 p.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

