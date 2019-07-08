Revs Head into All-Star Break with Victory

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution split a doubleheader with the Lancaster Barnstormers, falling 7-5 before winning 7-1 on Sunday in front of 3,654 fans at Clipper Magazine Stadium. After being eliminated from first half title contention with the loss in game one, the Revs rebounded to win the nightcap, claiming their eighth straight series win.

For the second straight game, Lancaster got on the board in the bottom of the first inning to lead early in the opener. Darian Sanford led off the game with a double down the left field line. After York starter Ian Thomas struck out Michael Martinez, Dan Gamache singled to put runners on the corners with one out. Caleb Gindl followed by grounding into an RBI fielder's choice to give Lancaster the 1-0 lead. The next batter, Joe Terdoslavich, singled to left and an error allowed Gindl to score from first to move the score to 2-0.

After Thomas struck out the side in order in the bottom of the second, the Revs scored their first run of the game in the top of the third. Henry Castillo got things started with a one-out single. Telvin Nash followed by smashing an RBI double over the head of Destin Hood in left to cut the lead to 2-1.

Lancaster responded in their half of the third. Martinez doubled with one out to give the Barnstormers a runner in scoring position. After Thomas got Gamache to ground out, Gindl homered to right-center to increase the lead to 4-1. Three straight singles followed with Lancaster adding one more run on a Hood RBI single, driving the lead to 5-1.

After York was held scoreless in the top of the fourth inning, Lancaster added two more runs on a Gamache two-run home run that just got over the short porch in right, extending the lead to 7-1 in the bottom of the fourth.

The Revs chipped away at the lead in the top half of the fifth. Castillo smashed a one-out triple into the gap in right-center field to give the Revs a runner in scoring position. After Nash drew a walk, Tejeda lined an RBI single to center to cut the lead to 7-2. Franco singled to load the bases with one out, but reliever Logan Sawyer entered to induce a ground ball double play, one of four turned by the Barnstormers in game one, to end the inning and the York threat.

York continued to pester and added two more runs in the top of the sixth. Ryan Dent singled and Angelys Nina walked to set the table. The next batter, Alvaro Rondon slapped an RBI single to left to score Dent and cut the lead to 7-3. After Justin Trapp was hit by a pitch to reload the bases, Castillo grounded into a double play with Nina scoring on the twin-killing, bringing York within 7-4.

With the three-run lead, Lancaster turned to All-Star closer Cody Eppley to slam the door in the seventh. Tejeda greeted Eppley by blasting a lead off home run to right to bring the score to 7-5. Franco reached on an error with still no outs, but Lancaster turned their fourth double play of the game and Eppley retired Dent on a fantastic diving stop from Josh Bell at third to end the game and finally end York's chances to cap off a miraculous run toward the first-half division title.

The Revs bounced back quickly in the second game as for the first time in the series, York took the lead first. James Skelton started things by drawing a walk. After Castillo flied out to center, Nash drew the second walk of the inning for York. Tejeda ripped a ball that was misplayed by Bell at third, allowing him to reach base safely and a run to score giving York the early 1-0 lead.

Franco followed by smacking an RBI single to left to score Nash. Welington Dotel followed with an RBI single to center to give York a 3-0 lead after one.

Dan Minor worked a 1-2-3 first inning to start his day on the mound. After the Revs were held scoreless in the top of the second, Minor worked his second straight perfect inning while striking out two.

York added an additional run in the top of the third on a Nina RBI infield single, driving the score to 4-0.

Minor continued to dominate as he set the 'Stormers down in order to give him three perfect innings.

The Revs were not done on offense as they scored three runs, all on home runs off of two-way player Gindl in the fourth. Skelton cranked a one-out solo home run to right to grow the lead to 5-0. After Nash walked, Tejeda drilled a two-run home run over the tents in right field to extend the York lead to 7-0 on his third of the year and second of the doubleheader.

Minor worked yet another perfect inning in the bottom of the fourth, making it 12 in-a-row set down by the Revs right-hander.

K.C. Hobson led off the fifth inning with a base hit up the middle to break up the perfect game bid, but Minor retired the next three in order to finish his fifth consecutive scoreless inning. The former Astros draft pick finished his day allowing no runs on just one hit while striking out four.

Josh Judy came on in relief of Minor to start the sixth. "The Judge" was spectacular as he worked a perfect frame while picking up two strike outs.

Pat Young started the seventh inning for York. After Martinez was hit by a pitch to start the inning, Andrew Aplin singled and Hobson walked to load the bases with no outs. Young rebounded to strike out Greg Golson, but was lifted after walking in Lancaster's only run of the ballgame moving the score to 7-1.

All-Star closer Jameson McGrane was called upon to close the door. McGrane induced a pop out and a ground out to give York the 7-1 win and their ninth win in their last ten games heading into the break.

Notes: The Revs conclude the calendar portion of the first half schedule with a 34-35 record after sitting 17 games under .500 on June 9. York still has a first half makeup game to be played at Southern Maryland (date to be determined). York is now 19-4 since June 12 and 21-5 since June 10. The Revs have won 10 of their last 12 road games and are 6-1 at Clipper Magazine Stadium while leading the War of the Roses series, 7-3. The Revs had franchise record winning streaks of eight games overall and five games on the road snapped in the opener. Dotel had a 19-game hitting streak, the league's second-longest this season behind teammate J.P. Sportman's 27-gamer, snapped in the opener. Minor's 12 consecutive batters retired marked a Revs season-best for an individual pitcher and for the team. Minor (5-4) has won five of his last seven and now leads the team in victories. He is 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA over his last five starts. Sunday marked the fifth time in 11 starts and third consecutive start in which he has not walked a batter. Judy worked his seventh straight scoreless outing. McGrane was scoreless for the 20th time in his last 21 appearances. The Revs will host the Atlantic League All-Star Game at PeoplesBank Park on Wednesday. Tickets for the league's Midsummer Classic are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Revs Ticket Office.

