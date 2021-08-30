Revs Erupt for Big Win in Doubleheader Split

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were edged by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, 2-1 in the opening game of a Sunday afternoon doubleheader at PeoplesBank Park, but rebounded for a big 10-6 victory in the nightcap. York earns a split in the twinbill and salvages the series finale, remaining four games back in the Atlantic League's North Division second half standings. The homestand continues Tuesday night when the Long Island Ducks visit at 6:30 p.m.

The first game was a low-scoring affair between the two clubs. Southern Maryland's only runs against Revs starter Austin Nicely came in the first. Rubi Silva and Jovan Rosa collected back-to-back singles with one out. David Harris then reached on a Revs fielding error allowing Silva to score from second. An Alex Crosby single loaded the bases and Rosa was brought home a batter later via a sac fly to right from Josh McAdams for the 2-0 lead.

York got within a run in the fifth. With one out, Osmy Gregorio singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. Tyler Hill continued to punish the Blue Crabs with an RBI double off the left field Arch Nemesis for the 2-1 score.

Despite suffering the loss, Nicely (5-8) threw all seven innings allowing just one earned run (two total) on four hits, one walk and six punchouts. The lefty allowed just one hit after the first inning and retired 19 of his final 23 batters faced.

In the nightcap, York vented its season series frustrations scoring runs in each of their first four innings at the plate en route to halting an eight-game skid head-to-head against Southern Maryland.

James Harris led off the first with a towering shot to left center for his sixth home run of the season. It was his first game-opening leadoff home run with York and the Revs' second of the season (Darian Sandford, June 6 at Lancaster). The Revs then loaded the bases with two outs on Crabs starter Blake Bivens before Gregorio singled to right for a 2-0 advantage after one inning.

Another pair of runs crossed for York in the second. Sandford led off the frame with an infield hit. After stealing second and third to reach 50 stolen bases on the season, Sandford scored on a double down the third base line from Harris. For the 4-0 lead, Melky Mesa ripped a single to center scoring Harris.

Southern Maryland got on the board in the third. Bronson Butcher and Silva both worked walks. With two outs, Zach Collier singled to right scoring Butcher to make it 4-1.

Pushing their lead back to four at 5-1, York answered in their third inning. Welington Dotel kicked off the frame with a base hit up the middle. After stealing second and reaching third on a throwing error, Dotel crossed home plate on a sac fly to center from Gregorio.

The Revs broke the game open in the fourth with five runs on five hits in their 25th bat-around inning of the season. Loading the bases on Southern Maryland, Harris reached on a fielder's choice, Mesa singled to left, and Nellie Rodriguez walked. With all bags occupied and two outs, Dotel again delivered with a bases-loaded double to left, plating two. Not to be outdone, Josue Herrera belted a three-run home run to deep center for the nine-run advantage, 10-1.

In the fifth, the Blue Crabs scored a lone run. Kent Blackstone was issued a leadoff walk and moved to third on a single from Butcher. Silva drove home Blackstone on a sac fly to center for a 10-2 score.

Southern Maryland closed the gap with two in the sixth on a Cesar Trejo double and a bases loaded walk to Matt Hibbert, and two more in the seventh on a two-run homer to right by Crosby.

Revs starter Eduardo Rivera (4-2) earned his second straight victory, allowing four runs over 5.2 innings while tying his season-high with six strike outs.

The victory snapped Southern Maryland's overall four-game winning streak.

Notes: Harris' leadoff home run was the Revs' first at PeoplesBank Park since Jared Mitchell did it against the Road Warriors on May 25, 2018; each of the Revs' last four game-opening leadoff home runs had come on the road. With a three-run homer in the second game, Herrera now has four home runs and 13 RBI in his last nine games.

Up Next: York righty Jhoendri Herrera (2-1, 9.18) starts Tuesday's opener against Long Island right-hander Brendan Feldmann (4-3, 5.01). It is Health Fair Night at PeoplesBank Park. Tickets are available at yorkrevolution.com, 717-801-HITS, or in-person in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

