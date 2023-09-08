Revs Drop Road Finale at Southern Maryland

(Waldorf, Md.): The York Revolution dropped the final road game of the regular season, 6-4 on Thursday night to the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Revs suffer a sweep at Southern Maryland after having won the previous seven games in-a-row and fall to 3.5 games back with nine to play in the regular season.

York jumped to an immediate lead as Tomo Otosaka drove an opposite field leadoff homer to left in the top of the first for his first career home run on American soil, prompting a jubilant greeting from his teammates in the dugout. With one out, Drew Mendoza drilled a triple to right center and scored as Trey Martin bat handled a bloop RBI single to right for a 2-0 lead.

The Crabs answered in the bottom of the first as Khalil Lee smacked a two-run homer to left, tying things at 2-2.

After an error in the bottom of the second put a runner aboard, Philip Caulfield connected on a two-run homer down the right field line, his third all season and second in the series, lifting Southern Maryland ahead, 4-2.

Martin belted a line shot two-run homer to left in the top of the third, squaring the score at 4-4 on his career-high 17th long ball of the year.

It remained tied all the way until the seventh, as the two sides matched zeroes on the scoreboard after matching early offensive blows.

Revs starter Pedro Vasquez worked 5.1 innings before handing it off to Nelvin Correa who worked out of a jam in the sixth.

Lee clobbered a two-run homer to dead center in the bottom of the seventh, however, breaking the tie and providing the difference on his second of the ballgame.

York's offense was held silent after the third, only managing singles in the fourth, eighth, and ninth innings as the Blue Crabs won their fifth in-a-row, moving within half a game of Lancaster for first place.

The Revs will aim to close the gap as they open a nine-game homestand on Friday vs. Lancaster. York righty Andrew Cabezas (2-4, 4.55) faces Barnstormers lefty Brady Tedesco (debut) in the opener at 6:30 p.m. It is Star Wars Night, WellSpan Wellness Weekend (Heart & Vascular), and the Justin Ruby Game-Worn Jersey Auction presented by YCP, Royal Square and PA School of Art & Design. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

