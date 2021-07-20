Revs Drop Opening Game of Homestand to Power

July 20, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution returned home to kick off a nine-game homestand but dropped the opener of its three-game series against the West Virginia Power, 10-3 on Tuesday night at PeoplesBank Park. York has lost a season-high-tying five straight which follows a four-game winning streak, and will look to even things when the two teams meet again on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia started the series with two runs in the first frame. The first five Power batters sent to the plate reached base. Alberto Callaspo brought in the first run with a bases loaded walk. A batter later, Edwin Espinal hit a fly ball to center caught by Darian Sandford, but deep enough to score Teodoro Martinez for the 2-0 lead.

The Power scored once in the second on an RBI groundout from Martinez to push their lead to 3-0.

York efficiently scored a run on a hit and an error in the bottom of the third. Jack Kenley reached on catcher's inference called against Alfonso Reda and Melky Mesa quickly pounced on the opportunity with a double to left-center, scoring Kenley all the way from first and extending his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games.

Across the middle innings, West Virginia scored seven times to break the game open. Sending nine batters to the plate in the fourth, the Power scored three times on four hits. Scott Kelly drove in two on a base hit to center and Alberto Callaspo drove in the final run on a line drive single to right.

An inning later, West Virginia picked up where they left off with five straight reaching with two outs on the board. Rymer Liriano was issued a walk with the bases loaded and Callaspo drove in two more on a hard-hit single to center for a 9-1 advantage.

Reda worked his second walk and scored on a triple to deep center from Connor Myers in the sixth for the 10th run of the Power's night.

The Revs lashed out in the eighth with a pair of runs. Sandford and James Harris worked back-to-back walks to lead off the inning. With two outs, run-scoring knocks from Nellie Rodriguez and Carlos Castro brought the walks home for a 10-3 score.

West Virginia only out-hit York 10-8 but took advantage of 14 walks, tied for the most issued in a game in Revs franchise history (July 11 vs. Long Island). Revs starter Johan Lopez (0-1) suffered the loss, tagged with six runs (four earned) on four hits and seven walks in 3.1 innings.

York's bullpen finished strong with scoreless innings from Eduardo Rivera, Bruce Bell, and Alberto Rodriguez over the final three innings.

West Virginia starter Arik Sikula (3-5) kept the Revs silent to pick up the win, allowing just an unearned run on four hits and no walks with four strike outs in six innings of work.

The series with the Power continues Wednesday with the second game of the three-game set. Duke von Schamann (2-4, 5.98) makes the start for the Revs, opposite West Virginia right hander Junior Figueroa (1-1, 4.09). Wednesday is Legally Blonde Night: Bend and Snap with the Revs; featuring food and drink in Elle's favorite color including the Pink Sundae at Cannonball's Creamery and "The Confectioner" at Closers Bar. Tickets are available at yorkrevolution.com, 717-801-HITS, or in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.