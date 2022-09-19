Revs Close out 2022 Season with a Bang

(York, Pa.): The 2022 York Revolution season came to a close with an electric offensive outing backed by 6.1 strong innings on the mound from Courtney Mack, capping off a 9-3 final win over the High Point Rockers on Sunday afternoon at PeoplesBank Park.

The Revs started their first inning with a bang, as JC Encarnacion led off with a triple off the batters' eye in center field. It was his eighth triple of the season and 13th of his Revs career, moving Encarnacion into a tie for second in the league, second in a season in Revs history, and second in a career in Revs history. Elmer Reyes drove him in on a single up the middle to strike first as the Revs led 1-0.

After reaching on a one-out double in the second inning, Yefri Perez stole third base and scored on a wild pitch from Junior Rincon to go up 2-0.

High Point finally mustered a run in the third inning behind a Michael Russell sac fly, but it would not take long for the Revs to respond.

In the bottom of the third, it was Reyes again, launching his 10th homer of the year on a towering shot just inside the foul pole over the Arch Nemesis. Reyes became the eighth York hitter this season to hit double digit homers, giving the Revs another new team record.

In the fourth, it was Troy Stokes Jr. leading off with another home run, this time over the top right corner of the batters' eye in center field. It was the 19th home run of the year by Stokes Jr. and came after his two-homer night on Saturday.

More history came in the fifth for the Revs as they scored for the fifth straight inning. After Encarnacion singled to lead off the frame, Reyes, who was named the team Player of the Year during a pregame ceremony, came to the plate and smacked a double down the right field line to score Encarnacion and make it 5-1. It was the league-leading 41st double of Reyes' season, setting a new Revs single season record.

High Point got runs back in the sixth and seventh innings, pulling within 5-3 before an explosive Revs eighth inning.

Connor Lien started it with a double off the top of the Nemesis and Josue Herrera drilled his career-high 10th homer of the season on a two-run blast to right, giving the Revs nine players in double figures for the season. Magglio Ordonez Jr., pinch hitting for Melky Mesa, swung at the first pitch he saw and singled in two more off the top of Nemesis to extend the lead to 9-3 as the Revs ended their season offensively with a 16-hit day.

Nick Green completed a scoreless ninth thanks to web gem plays from Reyes at short and Herrera at third, capping off the Revs 15th season with a memorable victory.

Notes: The nine Revs with double-digit homers include Carlos Franco, Nellie Rodriguez, Mesa, Stokes Jr., Lien, Encarnacion, Telvin Nash, Reyes, and Herrera. Reyes' 41st double surpassed the previous record of 40 set by Isaias Tejeda in 2019. Perez stole two bags giving him 30 steals on the year; he joins Stokes Jr. as Revs with 30-plus steals on the season, marking only the second time in franchise history having two players reach that mark in the same season (2014). Franklin Van Gurp struck out three in 1.2 scoreless innings in relief. Mack (3-2) earned the win, striking out seven and allowing just three runs in 6.1 innings making his first start in exactly two weeks, returning from injury. York closes the season with series wins in two of the last three sets including each of the last two home series at PeoplesBank Park. In addition to Reyes being named the organization's Player of the Year prior to the game, Eduardo Rivera was honored as Pitcher of the Year and Mesa was named the Corey Thurman Community Player of the Year.

