Revs Classics Continue this Wednesday and Thursday

June 10, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





With the start of the 2020 baseball season on hold, SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK continues to bring listeners Revs Classics every Wednesday and Thursday night at 7 p.m. The series continues this week with a great performance on the mound and a storybook debut.

On Wednesday night, WOYK will air the Revs' contest from June 2, 2013 against the Long Island Ducks, featuring a dominant performance from one of the great starting pitchers in franchise history. Coverage is presented by Harvey's Rent-All.

Then on Thursday, WOYK will bring listeners the game from June 5, 2015 against the Sugar Land Skeeters when a young outfielder signed earlier in the day had a chance to be the hero in the final at-bat. Coverage is presented by Maple Donuts.

Hosted by Revs play-by-play broadcaster and WOYK general manager Darrell Henry, Revs Classics brings fans some of the great games and performances in franchise history with the original live broadcasts airing in their entirety. The games air on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 AM and online at 989woyk.com and The New WOYK app. It coincides with the club's continued streaming of classic game broadcasts via Facebook on Tuesday and Friday evenings each week.

In addition to the Wednesday and Thursday Revs Classics on WOYK, every Thursday also brings another episode of Beyond the Nemesis, a weekly series streaming on the York Revolution YouTube channel. This week's episode, presented by LOCALiQ, features the next edition of "Baseball School with Mase" and a feature interview with former Revs infielder Keoni DeRenne.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2020

Revs Classics Continue this Wednesday and Thursday - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.