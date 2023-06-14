Revs Blast Four Home Runs and Blast Barnstormers to Remain in First Place

June 14, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution offense continued its rampage, blasting four home runs in a 10-4 thumping of the Lancaster Barnstormers on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park. The Revs have won three straight and will go for a series sweep on Thursday evening as they remain in first place by half a game in the North Division.

York jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Drew Mendoza lined a two-run homer just over the high wall in right field. Originally ruled in play, the home run was called after a meeting between the umpires as Mendoza officially had his fourth long ball of the year.

Revs starter Nick Raquet struggled in the second inning, allowing three runs on three hits as Lancaster took a 3-2 lead. A pair of two-out walks kept the inning alive for Yeison Coca who tied the game on a two-run single to left which was followed by a Melvin Mercedes RBI single to right field.

Lancaster scored once more in the third, building a 4-2 lead. A two-out rally was again the culprit as Wilson Garcia singled to extend the inning, Joe Carpenter walked, and Jack Conley blooped an RBI single to shallow right.

The Revs tied the game in the bottom of the third. Trent Giambrone walked to lead off and Tomo Otosaka capped a tremendous 10-pitch at bat by pulling one down the right field line for an RBI triple. Otosaka was sent home on a Trey Martin sac fly to right field as the game was tied at 4-4.

The third inning response started a spree of eight unanswered runs for the Revs as Lancaster did not cross the plate the rest of the night.

Ryan January broke the deadlock, belting a three-run shot to right off Lancaster starter Brent Teller (2-3) in the fourth, launching York to a 7-4 lead.

Richard Urena hammered a two-run homer to right center off reliever Bret Clarke in the fifth inning, swelling the lead to 9-4.

Raquet (5-3) settled down, working seven innings for the fourth time on the season as he allowed eight hits and four earned runs while walking four and striking out three. His final four innings were scoreless in earning his fifth victory of the year.

Nellie Rodriguez added a tape measure 421-foot solo homer deep over the Arch Nemesis in left in the bottom of the seventh as the lead reached its endpoint at 10-4.

Nelvin Correa chucked a scoreless eighth and J.P. Woodward twirled a 1-2-3 ninth inning as the Revs won their third straight.

Notes: The Revs have won at least three consecutive games four times. York is 15-4 since May 24 with a pair of three-game streaks and a franchise record nine-game streak during that stretch. The Revs have outscored opponents 144-95 in those 19 games. The Revs improve to 15-8 in games that include comebacks. York has won eight of its last nine at WellSpan Park, improving to 13-6 at home. It is the 575th victory all-time for the Revs at WellSpan Park, now 101 games above .500 (575-474). At 25-16, the Revs have drawn even with the 2016 squad for the best 41-game start in franchise history. Martin's sac fly was his eighth RBI in the last four games. Rodriguez' homer is the 58th of his Revs career, one shy of drawing even with Chris Nowak for fourth on the franchise's all-time list. Urena has hit safely in six straight. January has homered in two of his last three starts. Correa worked his fifth straight scoreless outing (8.1 innings). Woodward handled his fourth consecutive scoreless appearance. The Revs placed RHP Blake Rogers on the Injured List retroactive to June 7 prior to Wednesday's game and are currently operating with 25 active players. York's Carlos Espinal (2-1, 3.68) will face lefty Jared Lakind (3-2, 1.96) as the Revs go for the sweep on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. It is the sixth annual Pride in the Park featuring a game-worn Pride Jersey Auction presented by JLS Automation. It is also Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.