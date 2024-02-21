Revs Announce June and July Promotions

(York, Pa.) - Another week, another chapter of the 2024 season.

Revolution officials today announced chapter 4 of the team's promotional schedule for its upcoming 17th season. Headlining this week's release is the announcement of Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, Taylor Swift Night, Make Music Day, Captain Bob's Crab Feast, and July4York.

School is out and the summertime fun begins on June 7 with Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act and a Freebie Friday: Technology enter-to-win giveaway. A Girl Scout postgame party caps off the night.

Attention all Swifties. Taylor Swift Night is Wednesday, June 19, celebrating her debut album, "Taylor Swift." It's also Bark in the Park so be sure to bring your furry friend to WellSpan Park for a pre-game photo-op in the dugout for Woof Pack members. To purchase a Woof Pack membership presented by Central Bark Doggy Day Care, click here.

Prepare to make some music on Make Music Day, Friday, June 21, presented by the Cultural Alliance of York County. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Revolution kazoo and get to perform Take Me Out to the Ball Game during the 7th inning stretch. Revolution players will sport special jerseys to be auctioned off at the end of the game.

The first Captain Bob's Crab Feast of the season is June 23, which is also Pickleball Day. The Revs invite all pickleball lovers to join the fun.

Closing out June is one of the Revolution's oldest traditions, Pride in the Park, on June 27. The festivities include a jersey auction presented by JLS Automation. "Pride in the Park holds a special place in our hearts here at the Revolution as we strive to be the most welcoming place in York," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "Pride in the Park has been a staple in our community for the last 6 years, and we're happy to have it for a 7th."

July4York presented by Traditions Bank returns due to popular demand. The game has a special start time of 5:00 p.m. followed by a postgame concert by the York Symphony Orchestra and a spectacular firework display presented by Glatfelter Insurance Group. More details about July4York will be announced at a later date.

Friday, July 5, will feature another great giveaway, with the first 1,000 fans receiving a Revolution jersey lunch bag.

The Revs will sport a fun, Hawaiian look thanks to PSECU on Friday, July 19, during the Health Fair presented by Highmark. After the game, you can get the Hawaiian-themed jersey right off the players' backs if you are a high bidder in the jersey auction. Cool down from that Hawaiian theme with a Revolution cooling towel, a giveaway for the first 1,000 fans.

Get ready Penn State fans as quarterback Beau Pribula visits WellSpan Park for the Penn State Tailgate thanks to Shipley Energy, Saturday, July 20. After the game, enjoy an amazing inside-the-park firework display presented by PA Lottery.

Closing out July is the second Captain Bob's Crab Feast of the season, Sunday, July 21. Santa & Company will be at the ballpark as we celebrate Christmas in July.

Other promotions announced include:

Saturday, June 8 - Relay for Life presented by American Cancer Society, Post-Game Fireworks presented by Ace Distributing Blue Moon Light

Sunday, June 9 - Cancer Survivor Celebration presented by Visiting Angels

Tuesday, June 18 - Senior Fair presented by Capital Blue Cross

Saturday, June 22 - Jeep Night presented by PA Jeeps, Post-Game Fireworks presented by Explore York

Saturday, July 6 - Post-Game Movie

Wednesday, July 17 - Summer Olympics Kick-Off, Chew Toy Toss

Thursday, July 18 - Camp Day (11:00 a.m.)

Revolution season memberships are currently available at yorkrevolution.com or by calling (717) 801-HITS.

