Revs, AARP Tip Caps to Negro Leagues in Anniversary Interview

(York, Pa.) - This Monday, noted baseball historian Ted Knorr brings his considerable insight into the Negro Leagues' 100th anniversary to a video interview with York Revolution play-by-play man and SportsRadio WOYK general manager Darrell Henry.

The video is sponsored by AARP and will be released Monday at 6 p.m. on the York Revolution's YouTube channel. The interview will also air at that time on SportsRadio 98.9 FM WOYK.

A regular feature of the York Revolution's annual Negro Leagues celebrations at PeoplesBank Park, Knorr takes Henry into his baseball man cave/museum during an in-depth look at a pivotal chapter in the history of the national pastime and York's considerable contributions to those leagues, including the story the Colored Monarchs of the Diamond, who played in York in 1890, and Monarchs second baseman King Solomon "Sol" White, who went on to write one of the definitive histories of the Negro League and earn a place in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

"Ted's passion for the game and particularly the Negro Leagues is contagious, and he makes it very local in the interview," said Henry. "If you love baseball and are proud to be part of the York community, this video is going to bring those together for you in some fascinating ways. It was a real thrill to talk with Ted, and I'm very excited and honored to help share his great stories."

"AARP Pennsylvania is very proud to help the York Revolution celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Negro Leagues," said AARP Pennsylvania State President Joanne Grossi. "This project will commemorate a vital chapter in the game's history and help teach fans about the significance of the Negro Leagues and their players, which include the York Monarchs baseball club."

