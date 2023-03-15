Revolution to Celebrate York's Latin Community as 'Ritmo de York'

March 15, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release









Ritmo de York wordmark

(York Revolution) Ritmo de York wordmark(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.) - Calling it one of the most significant initiatives in team history, officials today announced the York Revolution will pay tribute to the rich history and cultural diversity of York's Latin community by adopting and playing under a second identity, Ritmo de York ("Rhythm of York").

Sponsored by Bilingual Conexion, York's premier resource for Spanish cultural sensitivity and linguistic accuracy, Ritmo de York will take the field at WellSpan Park for five Sunday games in its inaugural season: May 14, June 18, July 23, August 27, and September 10.

Revolution President Eric Menzer said that the initiative goes far beyond simply renaming the team and giving it alternate uniforms.

"Ritmo de York is the latest demonstration of our ongoing mission to be the most welcoming place in York," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Our Hispanic neighbors contribute to and enrich every part of our community. They are an integral part of what makes York great, and they should feel represented by their town's team and every part of their ballpark experience when that team is playing."

For that reason, he said, Ritmo games will include music, decorations, food and beverages, merchandise, public address announcements and videos, and pre- and in-game entertainment reflective of York's diverse Latin culture.

Menzer added that the Ritmo de York name was the result of the club's effort to be inclusive of the many cultures within the Latin community.

"With the guidance of members of the Latin community, including some of our community owners, we strived to choose a name that reflected the community without excluding any of the many cultures within it," he said. "One of the values and characteristics our advisers said those cultures share is a love for music. Whether it's Dominican, Puerto Rican, Mexican, or part of another Latin community, the percussion-heavy music and unique rhythms are a vital part of celebrations and family gatherings, and that's what we want visits to a game to feel like."

The new identity features jerseys and on-field hats bearing bold colors prominent in many Latin communities and an anthropomorphic drum based on a Tambora, with a face and arms to drum itself.

The team also put on sale today Ritmo de York merchandise, available in the First Capital Federal Credit Union Team Store at WellSpan Park or online at www.merchrev.com.

"It was important to us to have some gear available with this announcement," Menzer said. "We hope this is something to which our Latin friends and neighbor will look forward, and we want them to be able to wear their team's colors and further express their cultural pride while they wait for that first Ritmo game."

Tickets for Ritmo de York games are available in the Shipley Energy Ticket Office at WellSpan Park, by phone at (717) 801-4487, and online at www.yorkrevolution.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.