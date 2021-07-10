Revolution Slip Past Ducks in See-Saw Battle

July 10, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks catcher Sal Giardina

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll) Long Island Ducks catcher Sal Giardina(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Joe Doll)

(York, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the York Revolution 8-7 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at PeoplesBank Park.

L.J. Mazzilli gave the Ducks an early 1-0 lead in the first inning with an RBI fielder's choice that scored Vladimir Frias. York tied the game at one in the second on a two-out RBI single by Darian Sandford off Ducks starter Brendan Feldmann. A four-run third inning put the Revs in front 5-1. RBI singles by Josue Herrera and Andrew Dundon and a two-run single by Lenin Rodriguez did the damage.

The Ducks answered back with five runs in the fourth off Revolution starter Austin Nicely to take a 6-5 lead. An RBI single by Breland Almadova, a two-run double by Vladimir Frias and sacrifice flies from Steve Lombardozzi and L.J. Mazzilli highlighted the inning. It stayed that way until the sixth when an RBI double by Herrera and a two-run single by Dundon put the Revolution back on top 8-6. Sal Giardina brought the Ducks to within a run with a sac fly to right in the seventh, but the Ducks could not pull even.

Feldmann did not factor into the decision but lasted three innings, yielding five runs on 10 hits and a walk with five strikeouts. Nicely (4-3) picked up the win, pitching six innings, allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout. Hunter Cervenka (1-3) took the loss, surrendering three runs on two hits and two walks in one inning of relief. Jim Fuller earned his ninth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Lombardozzi and Giardina each had two hits to lead the Flock, with both driving in a run.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at PeoplesBank Park. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com in the Ducks Video Center on the homepage as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Anderson DeLeon (0-0, 3.86) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Revolution righty Austin Steinfort (1-3, 9.00).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 13, to open a three-game set against the West Virginia Power. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). If the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will win $25,000. To be eligible to win, simply sign up prior to first pitch at the Ticket Kiosk, located on the main concourse next to customer service. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2021

Revolution Slip Past Ducks in See-Saw Battle - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.