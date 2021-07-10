Blue Crabs Split Doubleheader with West Virginia Power

July 10, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf, MD) Following back-to-back rainouts, a refreshed Southern Maryland Blue Crabs squad split a seven inning twinbill with the West Virginia Power on Saturday evening. The Crabs dominated to an 8-0 win in the series opener, but fell short of a comeback in a 3-2 game two loss.

Mike Devine (W, 5-2) got the start for the Blue Crabs in game one and was nearly untouchable. The right-hander tossed complete game shutout, allowing just three hits while fanning seven Power batsmen. Devine extended his league lead in strikeouts (57) and is tied for the league lead in wins (5).

Southern Maryland's offense exploded in the second inning, ignited by a Josh McAdams solo homer. After Jake Luce tacked on one more with an RBI single, David Harris broke the game open with a bases clearing three-RBI double to center field.

In the fifth, Joe DeLuca and Miles Williams combined for another trio of RBI's, giving the Blue Crabs more than enough support to secure an 8-0 victory. Devine's complete game shutout is the second by a Blue Crab this season, and the fifth team shutout of 2021.

After starting and pitching three and one-thirds innings on Friday night prior to a rain out, Daryl Thompson started yet again in game two of Saturday's doubleheader. The reigning ALPB Pitcher of Year was brilliant through four innings, heeding just two runs.

After scoring one run in each of the first two innings, Thompson gave way to Endrys Briceno (L, 1-2). The right-hander tossed a clean fifth inning before allowing the bases to load in the sixth. With one out, Dominic Bethancourt singled up the middle, and while Briceno fielded and turned to fire home, he twisted his ankle, and was forced to exit the game due to injury as a run scored. With the Power on top 3-2, Mat Latos entered the game and fanned consecutive batters to keep the one-run game intact.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Southern Maryland loaded the bases with two down, and Alex Crosby came inches away from a walk-off single. Arcenio Leon (S, 2) snagged the hot-shot grounder out of thin air before firing to first base, securing a doubleheader split. Despite Southern Maryland's game two loss, the Crabs moved up 0.5 games on the Long Island Ducks, and are now tied for first place in the Atlantic League North Division. The Blue Crabs will conclude their homestand with a Sunday matinee, putting Kolton Mahoney on the mound in the series finale.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.