Revolution II Host Toronto FC II on Sunday

September 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (4-15-4; 19 pts.) continue a two-game homestand this weekend, hosting Toronto FC II (8-10-4; 28 pts.) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET, with Philip Galati calling the action on MLSNEXTPro.com.

New England enters Matchweek 26 following a 1-1 draw to Chicago Fire FC II on Saturday, where Revolution II collected one additional point with a 4-2 shootout victory. Forward Marcos Dias was New England's lone scorer in regulation, leveling the match with his seventh goal of the season. The Brazilian striker converted on an assist from midfielder Luka Borovic, the first helper of his professional career.

Dias has registered two goals in the last three matches for Revolution II and is one goal shy of matching forward Alex Monis for the team-lead (8). Monis, who also owns three assists this season, is currently serving international duty with the Philippines Senior National Team in the Merdeka Tournament 2024. Midfielder Olger Escobar is representing Guatemala's Senior National Team on the international stage, while defender Colby Quiñones earned his fifth international call-up with Puerto Rico's Senior National Team, both competing in the Concacaf Nations League. All three players will miss Sunday's match against Toronto.

After a red card was issued to Academy defender Sage Kinner in the 80th minute, followed by a second yellow card to Chicago moments later, both sides could not find the game-winner in regulation time. Revolution II secured an extra point from the shootout victory, thanks to goalkeeper JD Gunn who made two saves on the Fire's penalty attempts.

Last weekend's contest also saw the return of two players from injury, including Academy midfielder Cristiano Oliveira and defender Jacob Akanyirige. Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, logged 32 minutes in his first match back since May 4. Akanyirige made a late second-half appearance, his first since sustaining a season-ending quad injury in September 2023.

New England has collected a 4-3-4 record against Toronto since 2021, dating back to USL League One. The Eastern Conference rivals last played to a 1-1 draw on April 19, with Revolution II earning an extra point from the 5-4 shootout victory. Toronto FC II is coming off a 2-0 defeat over first-place FC Cincinnati 2, snapping their five-game winless streak on the road.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR AGAINST TORONTO FC II:

Revolution II maintaining their position among league leaders in corner kicks (1st-134) and key passes (T-2nd-263). New England also ranks fifth in shots (335).

F Marcos Dias continuing to drive New England's attack, with seven goals and a team-best five assists this season.

D Jacob Akanyirige logging more minutes with Revolution II in his return from last year's season-ending quad injury.

GK JD Gunn holding his position among league leaders in saves (5th-61).

M Gevork Diarbian pacing New England in shots (49) and shots on target (22).

Diarbian also continuing to feature in every match for Revolution II this season (23).

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #24

New England Revolution II vs. Toronto FC II

Sunday, September 8, 2024

7:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)

WATCH

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TALENT

Philip Galati

