Atlanta United 2 Win 4-2 on Penalties

September 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II recorded a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United 2 on Friday evening. Luke Brennan opened the scoring on the night in the 18th minute. City drew level five minutes later through Ronald Arévalo. Camil Azzam Ruiz would put City ahead in the 67th minute with an impressive finish. Atlanta would find an equalizer in second-half stoppage time after Rio Hope-Gund scored an own goal. That would force both teams to settle for a draw in regulation time, with a penalty shootout deciding which team would claim a bonus point - Atlanta emerging victorious by a 4-2 scoreline.

Match Recap

New York City FC welcome Atlanta United 2 to Icahn Stadium on Friday night.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington named a strong team for the visit of Atlanta that included goalkeeper Luis Barraza in goal.

City started the game the better of the two sides - creating several half-chances in the process.

Despite that early pressure, it would be the visitors that took the lead in the 18th minute after Luke Brennan headed home from close range.

Pilkington's side would only be behind for five minutes, however, after pinball in the area eventually saw Ronald Arévalo bundle the ball across the line.

City promptly set about trying to claim a second goal with Arévalo proving a threat down the right wing.

In the 34th minute, a freekick routine involving Arévalo and Camil Azzam Ruiz saw the former played in on the right-hand side of the box.

Arévalo attempted to return the ball to Azzam Ruiz, who was now stood just outside the six-yard box, but saw a last-ditch clearance put a halt to the move.

From the resulting corner, the ball fell kindly to Taylor Calheira, who managed to get away a shot that was well-gathered by Atlanta's goalkeeper.

No changes were made for either side at the start of the second half, with both teams unable to fashion clear-cut chances early on.

Pilkington turned to his bench for the first time in the 61st minute as he introduced Jonathan Jiménez in place of Julien Lacher.

City would claim the lead six minutes later through Azzam Ruiz. A move owing a lot to City's intense pressing, Jake Rozahnsky was able to intercept a loose pass and find Azzam Ruiz on the edge.

From there, the forward took one touch to settle the ball before unleashing an impressive strike across the goalkeeper and into the net.

Atlanta were desperate to find an equalizer and they would come close in the 79th minute after a pass from Alan Carleton put Brennan in behind City's defense.

The midfielder was able to round Barraza, but thankfully for City there to put the ball behind for a corner was Samuel Owusu.

Pilkington would make a second change in the 86th minute as Azzam Ruiz was replaced by Nicholas Kapanadze.

Unfortunately, Atlanta would find an equalizer in stoppage time from a corner after Rio Hope-Gund inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

That would force both teams to settle for a draw in regulation time, with a penalty shootout deciding which team would claim a bonus point.

The shootout would be decided after both teams had taken four penalties each, with Atlanta winning by a 4-2 scoreline.

How We Lined Up

What's Next

Next up for NEw York City FC II is a meeting with Toronto FC II on Sunday, September 15. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00PM ET.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.