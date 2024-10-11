Revolution II Announces Year-End Roster Decisions, Signs Cristiano Oliveira

October 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II made a series of roster moves following the conclusion of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, including the signing of Revolution Academy attacking midfielder Cristiano Oliveira to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract effective in 2025. New England exercised the contract options on seven players, while four players are under contract for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, bringing the second team's roster to 11 players entering its offseason.

The following four players are under contract with New England for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season: midfielder Eric Klein, defender Damario McIntosh, Oliveira, and defender Victor Souza. Klein was named the season's most outstanding amateur player in the club's pro pathway as the 2023-24 UnitedHealthcare Revolution Academy Player of the Year. The 17-year-old inked his first professional contract with Revolution II on Sept.18. This season, Klein led the second team in minutes played (2,125) and starts (23), recording one goal and three assists.

McIntosh, 17, earned 20 starts in his 25 Revolution II appearances and featured in the 2024 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in June. McIntosh also made the leap to the second team by signing his first pro deal this summer. Souza returns to Revolution II for his third professional season after a four-year career at Boston College.

Oliveira is now the 14th Revolution Academy product to sign a professional contract with New England's second team. The 16-year-old Brazilian-American from Somerville, Mass. recorded one assist in 10 appearances for the second team. In the 2023 MLS NEXT fall season, Oliveira led the Under-17s with 12 goals and two assists. He has earned call-ups to the United States U-16 and U-15 Youth National Teams.

Revolution II exercised contract options on the following seven players: defender Hesron Barry, forward Liam Butts, midfielder Gevork Diarbian, midfielder Olger Escobar, goalkeeper JD Gunn, forward Alex Monis, and goalkeeper Max Weinstein. Among those players, three are graduates of the Revolution Academy: Diarbian, Escobar, and Weinstein. Escobar, 18, represents Guatemala on the international stage and was named the UnitedHealthcare Academy Player of the Year for the 2022-23 campaign.

Revolution II declined the contract options of defender Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi, forward Andrej Bjelajac, midfielder Luka Borovic, and defender Giovanni Calderón. Additionally, these six players will be out of contract at the end of 2024: defender Jacob Akanyirige, midfielder Brandonn Bueno, forward Marcos Dias, midfielder Lucas Maciel Felix, midfielder Patrick Leal, and defender Colby Quiñones. Out-of-contract players could return to the club if new agreements are reached.

New England Revolution II 2024 Year-End Roster Update

Under Contract for 2025 (4)

M Eric Klein*

D Damario McIntosh*

M Cristiano Oliveira*

D Victor Souza

Options Exercised for 2025 (7)

D Hesron Barry

F Liam Butts

M Gevork Diarbian

M Olger Escobar

GK JD Gunn

F Alex Monis

GK Max Weinstein

Options Declined for 2025 (4)

D Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi

F Andrej Bjelajac

M Luka Borovic

D Giovanni Calderón

Out of Contract after 2024 (6)

D Jacob Akanyirige

M Brandonn Bueno

F Marcos Dias

M Lucas Maciel Felix

M Patrick Leal

D Colby Quiñones

*Denotes a Revolution Academy player signed to MLS NEXT Pro professional contract in 2024.

Per MLS NEXT Pro roster guidelines, New England Revolution II's roster can be comprised of up to 35 players with 30 roster spots filled with professional players, including International and Domestic players, and players on loan, while 11 roster slots may be filled with amateur players. The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season saw 10 Revolution Academy products make their professional debuts with New England's second team, bringing the total to 39 current or former members of New England's academy who began their professional careers with Revolution II over its first five seasons.

