Support Your Youth Club with The Town FC Playoff Tickets

October 11, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Calling all soccer families! Youth Partner Tickets for our October 20th playoff match are now available- and it's a win-win for everyone! With our 50/50 revenue split, half of your ticket purchase will go directly to supporting your local youth soccer club!

Participating clubs include:

Walnut Creek Surf, Diablo Valley FC, San Ramon FC, Cal Magic, East Bay Eclipse, Ballistic United SC, Vacaville United SC, Burlingame SC, Sunnyvale Alliance SC, Soccer Without Borders, Mustang SC, and Albion Silicon Valley.

Don't miss your chance to cheer on TTFC in the playoffs and support youth soccer in our community at the same time! Visit our ticket page and click the link for the team you want to support.

Here's the matchday rundown:

Game Date: October 20

Kickoff Time: 3 PM (gates open at 1 PM)

Parking: $10

Come enjoy live music, pickup soccer in The Grove, and the best food and drinks at The Park at Saint Mary's Stadium. Wear your TTFC merch and help create a home field advantage for the team!

