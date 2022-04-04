Revolution Fan Fest Is Back

April 4, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - The three-time Atlantic League Champion York Revolution announced today the return of a beloved pre-season tradition. Fan Fest, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, will make its triumphant return to PeoplesBank Park on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

The fan-centric celebration of baseball's return will kick off with a free community Easter egg hunt in the ballpark outfield for children ages 2 to 14. Sponsored by Checkmate Entertainment, the egg hunt will feature three different hunts organized by age groups. The ballpark's first base gates will open at 9:45 a.m. for participants and their families, and the first wave of hunters will hop to it at 10 a.m.

At 10:30 a.m., the main gates will open for free admission to the remainder of Fan Fest, which will start at 11 a.m. and include interactive games between players and fans, a player interview and competition segment hosted by Revolution play-by-play man Darrell Henry, and an open player practice beginning at noon and featuring batting practice. Fans will have the unique opportunity to observe batting practice from behind the protective screen, known as the turtle, set up behind home plate.

Ballpark concessions will be available as well for the season's first taste of some fan favorites.

Fan Fest will also serve as an open house for fans considering the affordable rates and perks of York Revolution memberships. Staffers will be on hand to discuss full-season, half-season, 25-game, 10-game, and WellSpan Silver Slugger memberships, and fans who make a deposit on a membership that day will receive an exclusive tour of the newly revamped visiting clubhouse and be the first to sign the back of the newly refurbished Arch Nemesis in left field.

"For the most devout of Revs fans - including the Revolution front office - Opening Day is not soon enough," said Revolution General Manager John Gibson. "We are very happy to finally be able to bring back Fan Fest and that early baseball fix. It's a thrill for the players, coaches, and staff to welcome back the best fans in professional baseball, and we are excited to preview all the new improvements at the ballpark, the impressive roster we've created, and all the things that will make our 15th season one of our best."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.