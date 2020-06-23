Revolution Confirms Class of 2020 Baseball, Softball Events

June 23, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today that the Class of 2020 Baseball and Softball Invitationals presented by AAA Southern Pennsylvania are set for July 14, 15, and 16 at PeoplesBank Park. Baseball will be played on the first two dates, with softball on the third. The team had previously announced a plan dependent upon player interest and availability.

"To say there is interest is an understatement," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "We got a great response, and we are super-excited to be able to do this."

A final opportunity for York and Adams County high school senior players to register to participate at no cost is available here. June 26 is the cutoff for registration. All high school baseball or softball players in the Class of 2020 are eligible to participate. The event will follow all guidelines for youth sports issued by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"We know very well how special it is to be on a team and playing on a diamond, and our hearts go out to the many athletes in the area whose final seasons were shortened by the pandemic," said Menzer. "Like so many of their friends and family members, we can't wait to see these athletes in their school uniforms enjoying their sports and showcasing all the hard work they put into what should have been a great finish to their high school careers. With York in the 'green' phase, we can welcome them into the spotlight at PeoplesBank Park."

The team also announced that the games will be broadcast on SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 AM WOYK, with Revs play-by-play announcer Darrell Henry on the call, and they will be streamed live on the Revolution YouTube channel.

"Right now we will be limited to 250 people in attendance, and we will prioritize families of the players," said Menzer. "But, we want everyone to be able to enjoy the experience and this gives them a way to do so."

The Revolution will announce additional information regarding game times, rosters, and other details in early July, after registration closes.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2020

Revolution Confirms Class of 2020 Baseball, Softball Events - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.