Revolution Announces Transformative Project at PeoplesBank Park

(York, Pa.) - Hospitality options at PeoplesBank Park will be transformed in 2019, the team announced today. A major renovation of the skybox level will convert the current White Rose Hall into the "1741 Club," a flexible, all-inclusive game experience that will expand options for business and individual consumers alike.

In addition, five skyboxes will be renovated and combined into exciting, contemporary nightly rental suites.

Team President Eric Menzer announced the changes today and kicked-off membership presales that will run through the 2018 season.

"This is the most exciting addition to PeoplesBank Park since it was built," said Menzer. "By making a membership commitment this year, our customers will get special perks and benefits when the club opens in 2019, including the ability to become members of the 'Charter Circle' and lock in their price for five years. Individual game tickets for the 1741 Club will be on sale in the 2019 season."

While the name of the club has historic connections - York was founded in 1741 - Menzer stressed that the club "is anything but old and stuffy," adding that the engaging new space will combine the best elements of fans' favorite restaurants with the excitement and fun of Revolution baseball.

Hardcore baseball fans will enjoy the game outside on renovated balcony seating areas. For those who prefer a relaxing social occasion, lounge seating will provide for private conversation or group gatherings.

Food and beverage service in the 1741 Club will be provided on an all-inclusive basis, including house selections of beer and wine.

"This is one of the most important features of the 1741 Club," said Menzer. "In surveys of our clients, not having to think about menu selections, dietary restrictions, and leftovers was one of their highest priorities."

Revolution officials said all-inclusive options are a growing trend in the sports hospitality sector, and the 1741 Club will mark their introduction at PeoplesBank Park.

Membership in the 1741 Club will also provide the ultimate in flexibility. Members will receive flexible "passes" that will be converted into tickets for specific games in any quantity combination. They can also be given to employees and customers, who will then have the opportunity to do the same thing for the games of their choice.

"This is the other really unique feature of this new approach," said Menzer. "It is clear that people's needs are changing when it comes to employee and client appreciation events. This gives us another tool in our toolbox to meet the needs of those customers."

Menzer added that customers who'd previously used White Rose Hall for nightly rentals will be accommodated by the new event spaces on the first base side of the skybox level.

"Converting these skyboxes into new rooms also gives us refreshed spaces for the customers who host large corporate or other organizational events with us. In the hospitality business, you have to stay ahead of the curve in terms of décor and environment. These new rooms will do that for us. These new suites will also be available for booking beginning in the 2019 season."

Renovation is scheduled to begin in October 2018 and will take approximately five months. Murphy & Dittenhafer Architects of York is designing the space, and Wagman Construction, Inc. of York is serving as Construction Manager.

