Revolution Announces 2025 Game Times & Season Presenting Sponsor

January 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.) - York Revolution officials announced game times for the defending championship season. The Revs look to "Play It Back" in the hunt to repeat a championship run in the 2025 Atlantic League contest, again backed by York County Veterans Outreach.

The sponsorship agreement makes York County Veterans Outreach the beneficiary of the team's nightly 50/50 charity raffle and recipient of a portion of all Appell Lawn Section ticket sales. The Revs will also increase awareness of the nonprofit through in-game promotions and messaging, the team's social media and website, playbill magazines given to fans, and more.

York County Veterans Outreach will also be promoted as the sponsor of two of the team's theme nights and a specialty jersey Revolution players will wear on-field. The team will auction the game-worn jerseys with all proceeds benefiting York County Veterans Outreach.

"We are excited to continue supporting the mission of York County Veterans Outreach and the positive impact they have on the lives of veterans in our community," said Revolution Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile.

"The York County Veterans Outreach raises funds to support more than 28,000 York County Veterans and their families. As the 2024 Nonprofit Season Partner of the York Revolution Championship Winning Team, we achieved a greater outreach to our community and more funds raised for our Hometown Heroes than ever before," said Susan P. Byrnes, Chair and Co-Founder of York County Veterans Outreach. "We are proud to celebrate another season of partnership in honoring our Veterans at every home game, increasing awareness of services available to our Veterans and raising funds that help with mortgage, transportation, and food insecurity, as well as providing support of mental health, wellness, and PTSD treatments. Thank you to the York Revolution and our fellow York Countians for coming together celebrating our Nation's Pastime while honoring York County's Veterans."

The Revs will open the season against the rival Lancaster Stormers on Tuesday, April 29, at 6:30 P.M., with a championship ring presentation, pennant unveiling, and more ceremonial nods to the 2024 ALPB title.

The Revolution will play their games at 6:30 P.M. Tuesday-Saturday. Sundays will host a new time for the 2025 season, at 1:00 P.M.

York's Professional Baseball Team will play a total of four specialty games with different start times. A "Happy Hour" 5:00 P.M. game is slated for Thursday, June 5. The Revs will also play three mid-weekday games at 11:00 A.M, with Baseball in Education days on May 8 and May 22 and Camp Day on July 18. The day games are not just for kids but for anyone seeking good food, great views, and even better baseball.

"For anyone who wants an absentee letter, DownTown would be happy to sign one so you can join us for our day games," said Assistant General Manager Sarah Dailey.

