Bill Simas Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

January 22, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former pitcher Bill Simas has been chosen as the 12th member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Simas spent parts of three seasons with the Ducks, joining the team for their 2004 Atlantic League championship run before returning to Long Island in 2009 and 2010. The right-hander totaled a franchise record 48 saves during that time and appeared in 133 games, ranking seventh in team history. He compiled a 9-9 record with a 2.59 ERA and 134 strikeouts to 42 walks over 142.2 innings pitched. The California native led the Atlantic League in saves during the 2004 (17) and 2009 (27) seasons, with the latter being tied for the fourth-most saves in a single Ducks season. His 1.95 ERA in 2004 ranks fourth for a single Ducks season (minimum 50.0 innings pitched).

The six-year MLB veteran with the Chicago White Sox recorded three saves during the 2004 playoffs, clinching both the North Division championship vs. Nashua and the Atlantic League championship vs. Camden. He was selected to play in the 2009 Atlantic League All-Star Game and garnered ALPB Postseason All-Star selections in 2004 and 2009. In addition to making 29 relief appearances in 2010, he also served as the Ducks pitching coach. Simas currently resides in Fresno, Calif., where he is the pitching coach for Clovis West High School. The 53-year-old has served as a pitching coach in the Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers organizations and for Indios de Mayaguez in the Puerto Rican Winter League.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

POSITION PLAYER POSITION PLAYER

Catcher Francisco Morales (2000-02) Starting Pitcher John Brownell (2012-18)

First Base Doug Jennings (2000-05) Starting Pitcher Randy Leek (2007-10)

Second Base Steve Lombardozzi (2019, 2021) Starting Pitcher Bill Pulsipher (2004-07)

Shortstop Dan Lyons (2011-18) Starting Pitcher Lance Davis (2004-05, 07-08)

Third Base Carlos Baerga (2001) Starting Pitcher Rod Henderson (2000-01)

Outfield Kimera Bartee (2003-04) Closer Bill Simas (2004, 09-10)

Outfield Pitcher

Outfield Pitcher

Designated Hitter Pitcher

Utility Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench Pitcher

Bench

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 22, 2025

Bill Simas Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.