Rescheduled Game Details

Earlier this week we announced our second make-up date of the season. In case you missed it, I have added all the information you need to know below!

November 17th against Birmingham Bulls has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 5th at 4:00 PM.

December 23rd against Knoxville Ice Bears has been reschedule for Sunday, January 22nd at 4:00 PM.

If you are unable to attend the new dates, you have two options:

Refund your tickets. If you purchased your tickets through the Box Office, you may claim your refund through them. If you purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster, you must contact Ticketmaster to claim your refund.

Exchange your tickets for another game within the 2022-2023 Season. You must contact the Box Office for all exchanges. Box Office hours are Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 10 AM to 5 PM.

If you have any other questions, do not hesitate to call the Mayhem Front Office at 478-803-1592.

Just because these games are rescheduled does not mean the fun stops! Keep an eye on our Social Media to find out the promotions of these nights as we announce them. I look forward to seeing you January 22nd as we come back from a three week stretch of road games!

