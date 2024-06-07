Sports stats



Val-d'Or Foreurs

RepeÃÅÃâchage 2024 / 2024 Draft - Entrevue Jacob Gouchie Interview - Foreurs

June 7, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Val-d'Or Foreurs YouTube Video


Faits Saillants / Highlights RepeÃâchage 2024 / 2024 Draft - Entrevue Jacob Gouchie Interview - Foreurs
Check out the Val-d'Or Foreurs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Val-d'Or Foreurs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central