Rent the Field & Stadium

February 14, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







Hinchliffe Stadium has hosted some of the most illustrious names in baseball- Larry Doby, Ray Dandridge, Honus Wagner. Now it could be your team's turn!

The renovated gem above the Great Falls is available for rental on select dates throughout the Summer of 2023 for baseball and softball Little League and travel teams! Games will be 2 hours or 7 innings long (whichever comes first) and retail for $1,500. The use of the Stadium's LED lights will be an additional cost of $200 an hour.

Benefits of Stadium rental include 4 official game balls and 1 weekday Jackals game voucher per player. Find the time slot that best works for you below, and get ready to watch your stars shine!

BOOKING CALL: (973) 746-7434

