Reno Takes Down El Paso 13-7
May 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The Reno Aces hit three home runs in their 13-7 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night in the opener of a six-game series. It was the first time the teams have met since the Pacific Coast League Championship Game on September 30, 2022.
Reno scored eight runs in the top of the fifth, which was the most runs allowed in an inning by El Paso this season. El Paso left fielder Preston Tucker had three extra-base hits Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs. His two doubles and four RBIs tied season highs. Tucker has homered in two consecutive games, after hitting one in the sixth inning Sunday in Round Rock.
El Paso catcher Kevin Plawecki reached base three times in the loss, going 1-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs. Domingo Tapia pitched a scoreless top of the ninth inning out of El Paso's bullpen.
Box Score: Aces 13, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (05/23/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)
Team Records: Reno (29-17), El Paso (19-27)
Next Game: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time from Southwest University Park. Reno RHP Bryce Jarvis (2-2, 4.13) vs. El Paso RHP Matt Waldron (0-4, 7.45). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
