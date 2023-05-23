Boone, Isotopes Ride Past Express, 13-4

Albuquerque, NM - Outfielder Trevor Boone belted two homers and collected four RBI while the Isotopes offense combined for 16 hits and six extra-base hits to claim game one, 13-4, over the Express Tuesday night.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes plated at least 13 runs for the seventh time this season, the most runs scored since May 16 vs. Tacoma (17).

-Albuquerque combined for 16 total hits, tied for the third-most this season (five times).

-The 13 runs scored is also the most plated against Round Rock since a July 5, 2011, Isotopes victory (13-4)

-Boone went 3-for-3 with a career-tying four RBI (four times), a walk and two homers-his first career two-homer game. His other three RBI games came with Single-A Fresno in 2022.

-Boone's two-homer game is the sixth for the Isotopes this year and the first since Coco Montes on May 14 at Las Vegas.

-Mitch Garver went 2-for-4 with two doubles in his first rehab game with the Express, including a two-bagger in his first at-bat in the top of the opening inning.

-Nolan Jones extended his hitting streak to eight games, a season-high, with his second double game of the season. During the streak, he is slashing .615/.714/.1.192 (16x26) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, seven RBI and nine walks. It was also his 17th multi-hit effort on the year.

-Elehuris Montero collected two hits, two runs and two RBI on the night. He recorded his 11th multi-hit effort of the year. He has tallied multiple RBI in 11 games while recording an RBI in four-straight games.

-Jonathan Morales went 2-for-4 with four RBI, season high, and one double. It was his 10th multi-hit effort of the year and his fifth multiple RBI effort. With the two hits, he extended his hitting streak to six games (.333, three doubles, two homers and seven RBI).

-Connor Kaiser recorded his 11th double of the season while also collecting his ninth multi-hit effort.

-Brian Serven registered his third multi-hit effort of the season and extended his hitting streak to five games. He now has a hit in eight of the 10 games played with the Isotopes.

-Starter Jeff Criswell picked up his second win of the season after tossing 5.1 innings and allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits, one walk and one homer while fanning five. Criswell has completed 5.0+ innings in four-straight starts for the first time in his career.

-The Isotopes allowed a run in the top of the first frame, their MiLB-leading 42nd tally relented in the opening frame.

-Albuquerque plated six runs in the seventh inning, the fifth time this season the offense has scored at least six in a frame.

-The Isotopes are 7-2 in series openers and 3-1 at home. They've won two-straight such contests.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for the game two of the series at 6:35 pm at RGCU Field. Albuquerque is expected to send Ty Blach to the hill while Round Rock is slated to start Robert Dugger.

