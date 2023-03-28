Reno Aces Opening Weekend Starts this Friday, Filled with Exciting Entertainment Options for Fans

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces will open their 14th season in downtown Reno this Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field with a plethora of entertainment planned throughout the weekend as the club hosts rival Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. More details:

Opening Day, presented by Donor Network West, NBC News 4, Fox 11, and Nevada Sports Net. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early. Full details:

2022 Pacific Coast League Championship Celebration

Championship pennants will be given away at the gates while supplies last.

An acknowledgment of last years' players and coaches is planned pregame.

A new championship banner will also be unveiled at Greater Nevada Field to commemorate the season permanently.

Special on-field gold-trimmed jerseys will be worn by players and coaches, with a charitable auction taking place on RenoAces.com for fans to bid on through Sunday, April 2nd.

Pyrotechnics will be provided by Pyro Guys, Inc. during pregame player introductions and more.

A military flyover has been confirmed.

Aces 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (Saturday, April 1) will return another fan-favorite early-season giveaway. Quantities are limited. Fans are encouraged to arrive early if they would like to receive one.

Family Sunday featuring $1 Hot Dogs (Sunday, April 2) presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM will also host a postgame "Kids Run the Bases."

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

